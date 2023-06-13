Cayuga Centers Opens New Mental Health Programs in Middletown, DE

MIDDLETOWN, Del., June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cayuga Centers announces the expansion of its mental health services provided in Delaware. This expansion adds three new mental health services available to children and families in Kent and New Castle Counties. Cayuga Centers expanded to Delaware in 2016 with its Treatment Family Foster Care program and added mental health services in 2020.



Today, Cayuga Centers adds Outpatient Mental Health, Mobile Outpatient Mental Health and Therapeutic Supports for Families to its continuum of services. These three new services join its Functional Family Therapy services as part of its Home and Community-Based Treatment and Support program. Cayuga Centers could serve over 100 families annually across its mental health services and has designed the services to be flexible to meet the needs of the community.

“Since the pandemic, there has been an increased need for mental health services. We are glad to partner with the Division of Prevention and Behavioral Health Services to provide Delaware youth and families with support and tools to navigate their difficult life challenges.” – Lorraine Sánchez, Chief Operating Officer, Mid-Atlantic Child Welfare and Juvenile Justice Services Programs, Cayuga Centers.

“Our mental health programs, comprised of trained therapists, are flexible and mobile to meet youth and families at a time that works for them and the best location that works for them, whether that be at the family’s home, at school, at a community location or at our office.” – Shayne Jervey Ahmad, Senior Director of Delaware Programs, Cayuga Centers.

As a leading and longstanding provider of evidence-based mental health services, Cayuga Centers specializes in providing individualized, culturally appropriate, and trauma-informed support to diverse populations. The new program is designed to serve youth ages 0-18 and their families to address mental health challenges such as behavioral problems, relational conflicts, traumatic events, grief and loss, family conflicts, communication issues, depression, and anxiety. Families interested in accessing services should email DEreferrals@cayugacenters.org and learn more at cayugacenters.org.

Cayuga Centers is a nationally accredited and awarded 501(c)(3) non-profit, human services agency headquartered in Auburn, NY. Founded in 1852, the agency has delivered quality services by following the agency’s core mission of helping individuals and families grow as independent, healthy, and productive citizens through quality counseling, out-of-home care, and support services. Cayuga Centers provides a continuum of support services nationally, with offices in over 10 cities. The agency specializes in providing individualized, culturally appropriate, and trauma-informed support to diverse populations. Cayuga Centers currently serves 10,000 individuals and families annually.

Visit www.cayugacenters.org to learn about its services, how to become a foster parent, and employment opportunities.

Media Contact:

Jasmine Lawrence

Media & Community Specialist

jasmine.lawrence@cayugacenters.org