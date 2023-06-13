Reunion Gold Announces AGM Results and Corporate Update

LONGUEUIL, Quebec, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reunion Gold Corporation (TSXV: RGD; OTCQX: RGDFF) (the “Company”) held its 2023 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) earlier today. The following individuals were elected to serve on the Company's board of directors: David Fennell, Rick Howes, Elaine Bennett, Pierre Chenard, Richard Cohen, Adrian Fleming, Réjean Gourde, Vijay Kirpalani and Fred Stanford.



In addition, shareholders approved the following matters: (i) the re-appointment of Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP as auditors; (ii) the continuation of the Company’s amended and restated share option plan; (iii) a By-Law including advance notice provisions related to the nomination of directors of the Company; and (iv) a special resolution authorizing an amendment of the articles of the Company to consolidate the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company at a ratio of between three and seven pre-consolidation common shares for every one post-consolidation common share, as and when determined by the board of directors of the Company. Details in respect of such matters were provided in the Company's management information circular dated May 8, 2023. A total of 679,441,307 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing approximately 65% of the common shares issued and outstanding as of the record date.

Boulanger Project

The Company announces that the option agreement between the Company and the titleholder of the Boulanger Project mining concessions was amended to extend the period under which the Company will be entitled to exercise the option to acquire a 100% interest in the Boulanger Project located in French Guiana.

Following the decision of the “Conseil d´Etat” in July 2022 to annul the decision of the French government to renew the Boulanger concessions, the titleholder has recently filed new renewal applications. The option agreement will be valid up to 45 days following the renewal of the concessions and the expiry of all recourses seeking annulment of the concessions. There can be no assurance as to if and when the concessions will be renewed. ​The Company does not intend to conduct any exploration work until the concessions have been renewed.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Cautionary statement

This news release contains "forward‐looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the renewal of the Boulanger concessions, the exercise of the option agreement to acquire the Boulanger project, and other statements beliefs, expectations or intentions of the Company. There can be no assurance that the concessions will be renewed, and the Company will exercise the option. Forward-looking statements are based on our management's beliefs, estimates, and opinions on the date the statements are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law.

About Reunion Gold Corporation

Reunion Gold Corporation is a leading gold explorer in the Guiana Shield, South America. In 2021 the Company made an exciting new gold discovery at its Oko West project in Guyana, where to date it has outlined continuous gold mineralization at the Kairuni zone over 2,000 meters of strike and to a depth of 600 meters. The mineralization appears to be open-pit amenable with a strong grade profile. In addition to Kairuni, there are several additional priority exploration targets on the Oko West project area that the Company is exploring. The Company's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol 'RGD' and trade on the OTCQX under the symbol 'RGDFF'.

Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and the Company's website (www.reuniongold.com ).

For further information, please contact:

REUNION GOLD CORPORATION

Rick Howes, President and CEO, or Doug Flegg, Business Development Advisor

E: doug_flegg@reuniongold.com

E: info@reuniongold.com

Tel: +1 450.677.2585