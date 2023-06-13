Powder Mountain Announces Mountain Bike Park Upgrades & More for Summer ‘23

Eden, UT, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Powder Mountain announced a slate of improvements for summer 2023 highlighted by the addition of several new trails, expanding its growing mountain bike trail system. The new trails, events and offerings solidify Powder Mountain as a true mountain biking and summer adventure destination.

New Mountain Bike Trails

Set to open July 6, the Powder Mountain Bike Park continues expanding access, terrain and learning opportunities for riders of all ages and abilities. This summer, crews will be working to build three new trails with green and blue designations and bolstering the popular skills park.

Specific improvements include:

A quarter mile alternative line will be added to the popular Falkor green trail making it a choose your own adventure experience with mini jump lines, perfect for building confidence and bike handling ability.

A new blue tech trail, featuring rock gardens and more technically-oriented terrain, will be completed in August.

A new machine-built blue flow trail will be opening in sections throughout the summer with full completion in September.

From toddlers on striders, to fully grown adrenaline junkies, the skills practice loop at Hidden Lake Lodge is the perfect place for all riders to warm up, cool down, and grab a post-ride taco (or five)

Discounted twilight bike park tickets from 4-8p on Friday and Saturday evenings.

UTV Tours

New for this season, UTV guided tours help groups explore more than 30,000 acres of Powder Mountain and neighboring terrain. See more than you can imagine, learn interesting history, take a peek at some abandoned mines and enjoy an adrenaline filled ride with friends. Reservations are open now.

New Bike Camps

Powder Mountain offers several ways to explore the 30+ miles of mountain bike single track and cross country trails. Explore at your own pace or join a guided mountain bike tour with a knowledgeable guide.

New this year, Powder Mountain will offer youth and women’s mountain bike camps to develop new skills and welcome new riders to the sport.

Dates and registration information is available on the Powder Mountain website.

Bower Lodge Renovated

The newly renovated Bower Lodge will reopen on June 17th, operating seven days a week throughout the summer. Improvements include all new menus, live music every Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday, the Sunday Funday Brunch, a weekly ticketed event that promises an innovative combination of gourmet delights and mimosas and the popular Pizza & Pints night, which returns every Thursday.

Summer Event Highlights:

Live Music Friday and Saturday nights at Hidden Lake Lodge - Hidden Lake Lodge will serve as a pre & post-ride hub on weekend evenings with live music, good food, good company and good drinks every Friday and Saturday night.

Hidden Lake Lodge will serve as a pre & post-ride hub on weekend evenings with live music, good food, good company and good drinks every Friday and Saturday night. Friday Night Bike Battles - Fridays starting July 28, the Bike Battles Series will feature a different timed strava segment every Friday with awards, music, food and drink to follow.

- Fridays starting July 28, the Bike Battles Series will feature a different timed strava segment every Friday with awards, music, food and drink to follow. 6th Annual El Doce at Pow Mow - July 29, Northern Utah's premier 12-hour mountain bike event with 15.2 miles of IMBA-designed trail and 1900’ of climbing per lap. Registration is open now.

July 29, Northern Utah's premier 12-hour mountain bike event with 15.2 miles of IMBA-designed trail and 1900’ of climbing per lap. Registration is open now. 13th Annual WildFlower Pedalfest - August 19, Wildflower Trailfest is a non-competitive 18 or 65 mile female-focused ride. Both courses have opt-in competitive heats. Registration opens in early June.

Summer Passes Going Fast

In keeping with Powder Mountain’s ethos of exceptional experiences in uncrowded spaces, the summer lift passes will be capped to avoid congestion on the mountain. Passes are on sale now for summer lift access: https://www.powdermountain.com/resort/summer.

Hiking and Trail Running

No bike? No problem! Powder Mountain is home to 30+ miles of pristine trails making it a popular hiking, bird watching and wildflower spotting destination. Trail runners are welcome to hit the dirt and push some elevation through aspen groves and alpine meadows. Browse the popular routes for hiking and trail running on the summer trail map. The surrounding creeks are teeming with trout for fly fishing and nearby pineview reservoir are prime spots for paddleboarders.

ABOUT Powder Mountain

With over 500 inches of annual snowfall and more than 8400 skiable acreage, Powder Mountain sits on some of North America’s premier terrain an hour north of Salt Lake City International Airport. Daily caps on lift tickets and yearly caps on season passes preserve a uniquely un-crowded resort experience. A suite of cat-skiing options provide further opportunities for skiers and boarders to experience untouched snow throughout the winter. In the summer months, the newly opened Powder Mountain Bike Park offers downhill mountain biking and a growing trail system for recreation on the mountain. In addition, an expanding family friendly network of trails—approaching 50 miles— features unrivaled views from 8000 feet elevation. For more information, visit PowderMountain.com.

