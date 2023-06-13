New York, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Pest Control Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06467648/?utm_source=GNW



Pest Control Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the pest control market looks promising with opportunities in the residential, commercial, livestock, and industrial applications. The global pest control market is expected to reach an estimated $29.9 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.3% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are increasing concern towards food safety, rising number of deadly vector-borne diseases, and expanding need for pest control in agriculture in order to protect crop output and improve the quality of current crops.



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. A sample figure with some insights is shown below.



Pest Control Market by Segment



The study includes trends and forecast for the global pest control market by pest type, method, application, and region, as follows:



Pest Control Market by Pest Type [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Insects

• Termites

• Rodents

• Others



Pest Control Market by Method [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Chemical

• Mechanical

• Biological



Pest Control Market by Application [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Residential

• Commercial

• Industrial

• Others



Pest Control Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Pest Control Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, pest control companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the pest control companies profiled in this report include-



• Terminix

• Ecolab

• Rollins

• Rentokil Initial

• Anticimex

Pest Control Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that insects will remain the largest pest type segment over the forecast period due to the increasing insect issues in both agricultural and non-agricultural locations and growing demand for pest management products and services to prevent the spread of insects, including ants, mosquitoes, rodents, and cockroaches.

• Commercial is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the spreading of infections by insects in public and commercial spaces and increasing number of government projects, which support a variety of pest management programs in commercial places.

• North America will remain the largest region due to growing need for pest control approaches, which are biological and organic, have less chemicals, and are more environmentally friendly, and the presence of major market leaders in the region.

Features of the Pest Control Market

• Market Size Estimates: Pest control market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Pest control market size by various segments, such as by pest type, method, application, and region

• Regional Analysis: Pest control market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different pest types, methods, applications, and regions for the pest control market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the pest control market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the pest control market size?

Answer: The global pest control market is expected to reach an estimated $29.9 billion by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for pest control market?

Answer: The global pest control market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.3% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the pest control market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are increasing concern towards food safety, rising number of deadly vector-borne diseases, and expanding need for pest control in agriculture in order to protect crop output and improve the quality of current crops.

Q4. What are the major segments for pest control market?

Answer: The future of the pest control market looks promising with opportunities in residential, commercial, livestock, and industrial applications.

Q5. Who are the key pest control companies?



Answer: Some of the key pest control companies are as follows:

• Terminix

• Ecolab

• Rollins

• Rentokil Initial

• Anticimex

Q6. Which pest control segment will be the largest in future?

Answer: The analyst forecasts that insect will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to the increasing insect issues in both agricultural and non-agricultural locations and growing demand for pest management products and services to prevent the spread of insects including ants, mosquitoes, rodents, and cockroaches.

Q7. In pest control market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: North America will remain the largest region due to growing need for pest control approaches that are biological and organic, have less chemicals, and are more environmentally friendly and presence of major market leaders in the region.

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global pest control market by pest type (insects, termites, rodents, and others), method (chemical, mechanical, and biological), application (residential, commercial, industrial, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last five years and what has its impact been on the industry?



For any questions related to pest control market or related to pest control companies, pest control market size, pest control market share, pest control analysis, write Lucintel analyst at email: helpdesk@lucintel.com we will be glad to get back to you soon.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06467648/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________