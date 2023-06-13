New York, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Green Technology and Sustainability Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06467647/?utm_source=GNW



Green Technology and Sustainability Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the green technology and sustainability market looks promising with opportunities in the carbon footprint management, green building, water purification, water leak detection, fire detection, soil condition/moisture monitoring, crop monitoring, forest monitoring, weather monitoring and forecasting air and water pollution monitoring, and sustainable mining and exploration markets. The global green technology and sustainability market is expected to reach an estimated $47.8 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 21.9% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are growing environmental awareness and concern towards global warming and increasing acceptance of advanced technologies.



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. Sample figures with some insights are shown below.



Green Technology and Sustainability Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global green technology and sustainability market by component, technology, application, vertical and region, as follows:



Green Technology and Sustainability Market by Component [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Solution

• Services

• Consulting

• Integration and Deployment

• Support and Maintenance



Green Technology and Sustainability Market by Technology [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• IoT

• AI and Analytics

• Digital Twin

• Cloud Computing

• Security

• Blockchain



Green Technology and Sustainability Market by Application [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Carbon Footprint Management

• Green Building

• Water Purification

• Water Leak Detection

• Fire Detection

• Soil Condition/Moisture Monitoring

• Crop Monitoring

• Forest Monitoring

• Weather Monitoring and Forecasting

• Air and Water Pollution Monitoring

• Sustainable Mining and Exploration



Green Technology and Sustainability Market by Vertical [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Energy and Utilities

• Travel and Transportation

• Industrial Manufacturing

• Chemicals

• Retail and Consumer Package Goods

• Public Sector

• Financial Services



Green Technology and Sustainability Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Green Technology and Sustainability Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies green technology and sustainability companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the green technology and sustainability companies profiled in this report include.



• GE

• IBM

• Enablon

• Salesforce

• Microsoft

• Engie Impact

• Intelex

• Enviance

• Sensus

• LO3 Energy

• Isometrix

• ConsenSys

Green Technology and Sustainability Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that solution will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to on-going technological advancements and adoption of novel technologies across the globe.

• Green building is expected to remain the largest segment due to its increasing usage to monitor residential buildings.

• North America will remain the largest region due to presence of green technology and sustainability vendors who are focusing on R&D and integration of advanced technologies to serve the challenge of climate change and the increasing levels of emissions, pollution, and waste.

Features of the Green Technology and Sustainability Market

• Market Size Estimates: Green technology and sustainability market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Green technology and sustainability market size by various segments, such as by component, technology, application, vertical and region

• Regional Analysis: Green technology and sustainability market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by component, technology, application, vertical, and regions for the green technology and sustainability market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the green technology and sustainability market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the green technology and sustainability market size?

Answer: The global green technology and sustainability market is expected to reach an estimated $47.8 billion by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for green technology and sustainability market?

Answer: The global green technology and sustainability market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 21.9% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the green technology and sustainability market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are growing environmental awareness and concern towards global warming and increasing acceptance of advanced technologies.

Q4. What are the major segments for green technology and sustainability market?

Answer: The future of the green technology and sustainability market looks promising with opportunities in the carbon footprint management, green building, water purification, water leak detection, fire detection, soil condition/moisture monitoring, crop monitoring, forest monitoring, weather monitoring and forecasting air and water pollution monitoring, and sustainable mining and exploration markets

Q5. Who are the key green technology and sustainability companies?



Answer: Some of the key green technology and sustainability companies are as follows:

• GE

• IBM

• Enablon

• Salesforce

• Microsoft

• Engie Impact

• Intelex

• Enviance

• Sensus

• LO3 Energy

• Isometrix

• ConsenSys

Q6. Which green technology and sustainability segment will be the largest in future?

Answer: The analyst forecast that solution will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to on-going technological advancements and adoption of novel technologies across the globe.

Q7. In green technology and sustainability market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: North America will remain the largest region due to presence of green technology and sustainability vendors who are focusing on R&D and integration of advanced technologies to serve the challenge of climate change and the increasing levels of emissions, pollution, and waste.

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the green technology and sustainability market by component (solution, services, consulting, integration and deployment, and support and maintenance), technology (IoT, AI and analytics, digital twin, cloud computing, security, and blockchain), application (carbon footprint management, green building, water purification, water leak detection, fire detection, soil condition/moisture monitoring, crop monitoring, forest monitoring, weather monitoring and forecasting air and water pollution monitoring, and sustainable mining and exploration), vertical (energy and utilities, travel and transportation, industrial manufacturing, chemicals, retail and consumer package goods, public sector, and financial services), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?



For any questions related to green technology and sustainability market or related to green technology and sustainability companies, green technology and sustainability market size, green technology and sustainability market share, green technology and sustainability analysis, write Lucintel analyst at email: helpdesk@lucintel.com we will be glad to get back to you soon.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06467647/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________