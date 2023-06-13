UNCF and Macy’s Partner to Administer the Brighter Futures Scholarship

Washington D.C., June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During Black History Month this past February, Macy’s honored the history, resilience and contributions of Black Americans through Black History. Black Brilliance. As a part of the initiative, the company launched a special monthlong round-up and donation campaign in stores and online to benefit UNCF (United Negro College Fund) and raise scholarship funds for promising students attending historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs). A total contribution of over $1.1 million was provided to UNCF.

For the second year, UNCF will administer the Macy’s Brighter Futures Scholarship providing need-based scholarships for Black/African American students attending any accredited, four-year HBCU. Over 140 scholarships of up to $5,000 each will be provided for the academic year 2023-24.

The first phase of the program application is now open through July 6, 2023. For additional information and to apply, interested HBCU students should visit: https://opportunities.uncf.org/s/program-landing-page?id=a2i8Y00000AobzqQAB

UNCF is grateful for the generous support of Macy’s, its employees and its customers.

About UNCF

UNCF (United Negro College Fund) is the nation’s largest and most effective minority education organization. To serve youth, the community and the nation, UNCF supports students’ education and development through scholarships and other programs, supports and strengthens its 37 member colleges and universities, and advocates for the importance of minority education and college readiness. While totaling only 3% of all colleges and universities, UNCF institutions and other historically Black colleges and universities are highly effective, awarding 15% of bachelor’s degrees, 5% of master’s degrees, 10% of doctoral degrees and 19% of all STEM degrees earned by Black students in higher education. UNCF administers more than 400 programs, including scholarship, internship and fellowship, mentoring, summer enrichment, and curriculum and faculty development programs. Today, UNCF supports more than 60,000 students at over 1,100 colleges and universities across the country. Its logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and its widely recognized trademark, ‟A mind is a terrible thing to waste.”® Learn more at UNCF.org or for continuous updates and news, follow UNCF on Twitter at @UNCF.

