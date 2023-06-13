New York, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Polyvinyl Acetate (PVA) in the Global Speciality Adhesive Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06467644/?utm_source=GNW



Polyvinyl Acetate (PVA) in the Speciality Adhesive Market Trends and Forecast



The future of polyvinyl acetate (PVA) in the speciality adhesive market looks promising with opportunities in the light-weight panel, latex house paint, door, foil lamination, medical, solid wood laminations, and leathers markets. The global polyvinyl acetate (PVA) in speciality adhesive market is expected to reach an estimated $6.9 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are increasing application of polyvinyl acetate (PVA) in the construction industry for the reinforcement of concrete structure and growing demand from packaging industry for food packaging, sack, bag, and cartoon making.



Polyvinyl Acetate (PVA) in the Speciality Adhesive Market



Polyvinyl Acetate (PVA) in the Speciality Adhesive Market by Segments

Polyvinyl Acetate (PVA) in the Speciality Adhesive Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for global polyvinyl acetate (PVA) in the global speciality adhesive market by product type, application, and region, as follows:



Polyvinyl Acetate (PVA) in the Speciality Adhesive Market by Product Type [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

Styrene Butadiene Rubber

Polyvinyl Alcohol

Dummy Melamine Formaldehyde Resin

Solvents

Epoxy Resins

Acrylic Resins and Plastics

UV Curable Resins

Melamine Formaldehyde Resin



Polyvinyl Acetate (PVA) in the Speciality Adhesive Market by Application [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

Light-Weight Panels

Latex House Paints

Doors

Foil Lamination

Medical

Solid Wood Laminations

Leathers

Others



Polyvinyl Acetate (PVA) in the Speciality Adhesive Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

List of Polyvinyl Acetate (PVA) Companies in the Global Speciality Adhesive Market

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies polyvinyl acetate (PVA) in speciality adhesive companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the polyvinyl acetate (PVA) companies in the global speciality adhesive profiled in this report include.

H.B.Fuller

3M

Ashland Specialty Chemical

BASF

The Dow Chemical

Polyvinyl Acetate (PVA) in the Speciality Adhesive Market Insights

The analyst forecast that styrene butadiene rubber will styrene butadiene rubber the largest segment over the forecast period as it delivers excellent adhesive properties at a relatively low cost and can bond well to a variety of surface, such as plastics, metals, and woods.

Light-weight panels is expected to remain the largest segment as it ensures increased strength along with improved thermal efficiency and water resistance properties.

APAC will remain the largest region due to growing construction and renovation activities and increasing demand from various industries, such as packaging, automotive, and healthcare in the region.

Features of Polyvinyl Acetate (PVA) in the Speciality Adhesive Market



Market Size Estimates: Polyvinyl acetate (PVA) in speciality adhesive market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Polyvinyl acetate (PVA) in speciality adhesive market size by various segments, such as by product type, application, and region

Regional Analysis: Polyvinyl acetate (PVA) in speciality adhesive market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by product type, application, and regions for the polyvinyl acetate (PVA) in speciality adhesive market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the polyvinyl acetate (PVA) in speciality adhesive market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

