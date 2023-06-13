Julie Kanak Promoted to Lead Agribusiness Practice at Diversified Search Group

Philadelphia, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diversified Search Group, a leading Top 10 executive search firm in the country, has announced the appointment of Julie Kanak as leader of the firm’s Agribusiness Practice. Kanak brings a wealth of global business, banking, and natural resources expertise to her role.

"The agribusiness sector is rapidly evolving, driven by technological advancements, sustainability concerns, and changing consumer preferences," says Diversified Search Group CEO Aileen K. Alexander." Julie’s exceptional background, combined with her deep understanding of the global market, will bring immense value as we respond to the global opportunities and challenges impacting our clients in agribusiness."

Kanak brings extensive experience and is a trusted advisor in attracting and placing board, general management, and financial executives for a wide range of enterprises, from Fortune 500 companies to emerging ventures. Kanak’s tenure with a boutique agribusiness search firm complements a deep understanding of the agribusiness, food, and energy sectors stemming from her successful banking and corporate finance career.

Diversified Search Group’s Agribusiness Practice focuses on transformational leadership to drive innovation and strategy and navigate market dynamics to ensure sustainable growth and profitability in the agricultural sector. Industry experts focus on cultivating leadership to meet increasing global food demands, ensure food security, promote environmental stewardship, and drive efficiency throughout the agricultural value chain.

“We are thrilled to have Julie lead and grow our Agribusiness Practice,” says Diversified Search Group Founder and Chair Judith M. von Seldeneck. “This sector has continued to evolve over the last 50 years, and our team is achieving yet another milestone to help businesses achieve their growth goals while successfully navigating a changing world."

ABOUT DIVERSIFIED SEARCH GROUP



Purpose. Progress. Performance.

Diversified Search Group is the largest woman-founded and woman-led executive search firm in the U.S., and for nearly five decades, has been driven by purpose, progress, and performance. Consistently recognized by Forbes as one of the nation’s top retained executive search firms, Diversified Search Group is an industry leader in recruiting diverse, inclusive, and transformational leadership for clients. The firm is deliberately different in its approach and is comprised of a combination of specialty practices with deep industry expertise, that together harness their collective resources to identify new leaders to meet the needs of our changing world: Diversified Search, Alta Associates, BioQuest, Koya Partners, Grant Cooper, Storbeck Search, and Yardstick Management.

Headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, Diversified Search Group operates in over a dozen offices nationwide and offers global services as the exclusive U.S. partner of AltoPartners, the international alliance of independent executive search firms. For more information, visit diversifiedsearchgroup.com.

ABOUT ALTOPARTNERS

Established in 2006, AltoPartners is a leading international alliance of retained executive search and leadership consulting firms that combines the reach of a global network with the local knowledge and entrepreneurial spirit of independent partners working together to find the client’s perfect candidate fit. Today the alliance covers 64 offices in 37 countries and is ranked in the Top 10 Global Search Firms.

The AltoPartners alliance has created a distinctive force in executive search worldwide, giving global coverage across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. For more information about the work we do and the countries we cover, please visit altopartners.com.

