[Latest] US Online Gambling Market Size/Share Worth USD 9 Billion by 2032 at a 17% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Austin, TX, USA, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “US Online Gambling Market Size, Trends and Insights, By Sports Betting (Football, Horse Racing, E-sports, Other Sports), By Game Type (Casino, Lottery, Bingo, Poker), By End User (Desktop, Mobile), and By US Region - Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of US Online Gambling Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 2.5 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 3.15 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 9 Billion by 2032, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 17%during the forecast period 2023 to 2032.”

CMI research report offers a 360-degree view of the US Online Gambling market’s drivers and restraints, coupled with the impact they have on demand during the projection period. Also, the report examines global opportunities and competitive analysis for the US Online Gambling market.

US Online Gambling Market: Overview

Factors that favorably affect the US online gambling industry include the availability of affordable mobile applications, growing digitalization, a selection of secure digital payment options, an increase in disposable income, and an increase in the use of digital currency and websites. Additionally, from 2023 to 2032, players in the US online gambling market will have lucrative opportunities thanks to the prevalence of gambling websites, the rise in registration, the expansion of favorable online gaming laws, and technological advancement.

Growth Factors

The rise in consumer interest in gambling and the freemium model of online gaming are the two main drivers of the online gambling industry in the United States. Factors including the rising use of smartphones, the availability of casino gaming platforms, and the rising internet usage rate fuel the expansion of the US online gambling industry.

The COVID-19 outbreak’s implementation of social distance restrictions increased internet traffic across all platforms. It increased the number of people using online gambling platforms—particularly during pandemic outbreaks—all impact the US online gambling market.

Electronic gambling devices (EGDs) are increasingly widely utilized since they are more easily available, feature software that replicates the activity at a nearby casino, and are less expensive to operate. However, factors including the present global recession, regulatory limitations enacted to combat gambling addiction, demographic changes, and security concerns could hinder the future expansion of the US online gaming business.

Estimates predict that online gaming and gambling will experience an increase in hacking and cybercrime throughout the selected period, which will limit industry growth. Cybercrime is increasing in this industry. Software hacking and signal manipulation by fraudulent apps are two major problems threatening the sector’s expansion. An increase in the likelihood of app-based theft influences the online gaming industry as well. Compulsive gambling can also damage a person’s relationships and health, leading to despair or debt.

Segmental Overview

The market for US Online Gambling is segmented into type and device. Based on devices, the US online gambling market is divided into two device categories: desktop and mobile.

The desktop category among them has the biggest market share. Unlike mobile phones and other devices, the desktop has a wider screen that lets users explore the game’s features and aesthetics.

Additional performance characteristics of desktop computers that improve gaming include the sound volume, the graphics’ clarity, and the expandable storage. These factors have contributed to the expansion of the desktop market. Modern mobile phone technology has made stunning gaming graphics on smartphones possible, increasing the accessibility of online gambling on mobile devices. The accessibility of mobile gaming improves convenience for players.

The availability of affordable mobile phones and more recent features like improved graphics and more storage capacity encourage category growth.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2023 USD 3.15 Billion Projected Market Size in 2032 USD 9 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 2.5 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 17% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Key Segment By Type, Device and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Sports Betting Dominated the US Online Gambling Market in 2022

American customers greatly favor the demand for sports betting in the online gambling industry because of the growing interest in sports in the nation. Additionally, consumers in the sphere of sports betting concentrate on the sports in which they have a particular level of knowledge, which enables them to comprehend the current game and moves them closer to profitability.

One of the primary reasons why consumers favor online gambling is the increased safety measures, which include understanding the consumers’ terms and conditions, licenses, and other documents before they start any game. In addition, because in sports betting, the user fully understands the game after it has ended before they invest, they maintain a chance of winning.

Key Market Dynamics



Since many of them use online gambling platforms, which offer them a variety of games that they can play and win a certain amount of money concerning their wins, the culture of making profits and expanding the individual’s portfolio in terms of revenue has changed along with the consumers’ way of life.

Eventually, as urbanization continues to advance, games from many countries have spread throughout numerous additional countries, drawing the attention of players as they play them for the first time.

Additionally, the produced apps offer the users a loyal gesture, which is another important element that attracts their attention to gamble in online mode.

Casinos around the nation are anticipated to be tremendously successful due to the complex tax structure of the sector. As online gambling becomes increasingly popular, the online betting market is booming. The percentage of female casino visitors is also rising. The convenience of cashless payments for consumers is boosting the online gaming market in the US.

Further, as the culture of making large profits grows, consumers’ preferences are shifting from games that are not profitable to profitable games. As a result, people prefer these online platforms for gambling because they allow them to enjoy the game while also making a profit, which is one of the key factors driving the growth of the American online gambling market.

Competitive Landscape/ Key Players Insights

Leading businesses in the US online gambling sector are focusing on ongoing innovation to differentiate themselves from the competition and tailor their product offerings for prospective clients. These businesses mostly use mergers and acquisitions, product launches, and partnerships to enter and compete in the gaming industry.

Our market analysis includes a section specifically devoted to key players operating in the US Online Gambling Market. Our analysts give an overview of each player’s financial statements, along with product benchmarking and SWOT analysis.

The competitive landscape section includes key development strategies, market share analysis, and market positioning analysis of the mentioned competitors globally.

2020: Eldorado Resorts Inc acquired a well-known competitor in this market, Caesars Entertainment Corporation. The primary objective of the company’s action was to broaden its operations through the expansion of its online and offline gaming as well as gambling sectors using the knowledge provided by the acquired firm.

Some of the prominent players

Rivers Casino

Cherry Gold Casino

MGM Resorts International

888 Holdings PLC

Flutter Entertainment

Eldorado Resorts Inc

DraftKings

Churchill Downs

Golden Nugget

FanDuel

PokerStars

Others

The US Online Gambling market is segmented as follows:

By Sports Betting

Football

Horse Racing

E-sports

Other Sports

By Game Type

Casino Live Casino Baccarat Blackjack Poker Slots Others Casino Games

Lottery

Bingo

Poker

By End User

Desktop

Mobile

On the basis of Geography

Northeast Region

Southeast Region

Midwest Region

West Coast Region

Southwest Region

Mountain States

