Indiaspora Welcomes Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the United States.

WASHINGTON, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indiaspora , a nonprofit organization of global Indian diaspora leaders, expressed enthusiasm for India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the United States. Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to visit the United States from June 21 to June 23, 2023. This is a historic trip as Prime Minister Modi is only the third Indian leader after President S Radhakrishnan in 1963 and Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in 2009 to be invited to the U.S. for a State visit.



“We are excited to welcome Prime Minister Modi to the United States,” said MR Rangaswami, Founder of Indiaspora. “The U.S.-India relationship has grown substantially over time and is poised to be the consequential partnership of the century. I expect several key issues to be discussed between Prime Minister Modi and President Biden including the U.S.-India initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET) and defense ties. I believe that the two countries also need to continue their dialogue on climate change.”

Indiaspora, as a diaspora leadership group that has convened track two diplomatic dialogues, is deeply invested in the U.S.-India relationship and its impact on the Indian diaspora. To further bolster the two countries’ relationship and to engage the global diaspora in envisioning India after 100 years of its independence, Indiaspora will be hosting a G20 Summit in New Delhi in August of 2023. This summit will bring together Indian-origin leaders from around the world to discuss geopolitics, trade and commerce, entrepreneurship and innovation, healthcare, philanthropy, education, arts and culture, and sports.

“This historic visit comes at a pivotal moment for U.S.-India relations. Indians and the Indian diaspora are center stage. Cross-border investments and diaspora engagements are growing exponentially. This aligns with our organizational goal to inspire the Indian diaspora to be a force for good” said Sanjeev Joshipura, Executive Director of Indiaspora.

Addendum: Facts and Figures about U.S.-India Trade and Investment

In 2022 the United States became India’s largest trading partner with bilateral goods and services trade exceeding $191 billion, double what it was in 2014 .

, elevates and expands the strategic technology partnership between the governments, businesses, and academic institutions of the two countries. Over 160 Indian companies are present throughout all 50 US states and have collectively generated over $40 billion in tangible investments in the US . Together, they have created or saved over 425,000 jobs in the US. Their financing of US-based Research and Development (R&D) projects with nearly $1 billion invested, as well as corporate social responsibility (CSR) efforts with nearly $195 million invested, is also on the rise.

About Indiaspora: Indiaspora ( www.indiaspora.org ) is a nonprofit community of powerful global Indian leaders from diverse backgrounds and professions who are committed to inspiring the diaspora to be a force for positive impact by providing a platform to collaborate, engage, and catalyze social change.

Media Contact:

Sunny Matani

Senior Marketing & Communications Manager

sunny@indiaspora.org

240.671.6896