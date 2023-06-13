IC Substrate in PCB Market Trends and ForecastThe global PCB market in terms of IC substrate usage is expected to reach an estimated $15.3 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 14.2% from 2023 to 2028

New York, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "IC Substrate in the Global PCB Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06467636/?utm_source=GNW



IC Substrate in PCB Market Trends and Forecast



The future of the global IC substrate in the global PCB market looks promising with opportunities in the tablet PC, smartphone, laptop, and wearable device applications. The global PCB market in terms of IC substrate usage is expected to reach an estimated $15.3 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 14.2% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are increasing acceptance of advanced packaging technologies, such as wafer-level packaging and flip-chip packaging, increasing popularity of smart wearable, like smart watches and fitness bands, and growing trend of miniaturization.



IC Substrate in PCB Market



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. A sample figure with some insights is shown below.



IC Substrate in PCB Market by Segments

IC Substrate in PCB Market by Segment



The study includes trends and forecast for IC substrate in the global PCB market by type, application, and region, as follows:



IC Substrate in PCB Market by Type [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

FC BGA

FC CSP



IC Substrate in PCB Market by Application [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

Tablet PC

Smart Phones

Laptops

Wearable Devices

Others



IC Substrate in PCB Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

List of IC Substrate in PCB Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, IC substrate companies in the PCB market cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of IC substrate companies in the PCB market profiled in this report include-

ASE Group

TTM Technologies

Simmtech

Fujitsu Limited

Ibiden

JCET Group

Kinsus Interconnect Technology

Korea Circuit

KYOCERA Corporation

LG Innotek

IC Substrate in PCB Market Insights

The analyst forecasts that FC BGA is expected to remain the larger type segment over the forecast period due to its capability of routing density and ability to be customized for maximum electrical performance.

Within this market, smartphones are expected to remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to rising demand for high-performance mobile devices and increasing penetration of advanced technologies.

APAC will remain the largest region due to significantly growing electronics industry, increasing trend of advanced packaging technologies, and presence of the well-established semiconductor and electronics players in the region.

Features of IC Substrate in PCB Market



Market Size Estimates: IC substrate in the global PCB market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: IC substrate in the global PCB market size by various segments, such as by raw material usage, end use industry, and region

Regional Analysis: IC substrate in the global PCB market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different raw material usages, end use industries, and regions for IC substrate in PCB market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for IC substrate in PCB market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is IC substrate in PCB market size?

Answer: The global PCB market in terms of IC substrate usage is expected to reach an estimated $15.3 billion by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for IC substrate in PCB market?

Answer: The global PCB market in terms of IC substrate usage is expected to grow with a CAGR of 14.2% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of IC substrate in PCB market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are increasing acceptance of advanced packaging technologies, such as wafer-level packaging and flip-chip packaging, increasing popularity of smart wearable’s like smart watches and fitness bands, and growing trend of miniaturization.

Q4. What are the major segments for IC substrate in PCB market?

Answer: The future of IC substrate in the global PCB market looks promising with opportunities in the tablet PC, smartphone, laptop, and wearable device markets.

Q5. Who is the key IC substrate in PCB companies?



Answer: Some of the key IC substrate in PCB companies are as follows:

ASE Group

TTM Technologies

Simmtech

Fujitsu Limited

Ibiden

JCET Group

Kinsus Interconnect Technology

Korea Circuit

KYOCERA Corporation

LG Innotek

Q6. Which IC substrate in PCB segment will be the largest in future?

Answer:The analyst forecasts that FC BGA is expected to remain the larger type segment over the forecast period due to its capability of routing density and ability to be customized for maximum electrical performance.

Q7. In IC substrate in PCB market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: APAC will remain the largest region due to significantly growing electronics industry, increasing trend of advanced packaging technologies, and presence of the well-established semiconductor and electronics players in the region.

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for IC substrate in the global PCB market by type (FC BGA and FC CSP), application (tablet PC, smartphones, laptops, wearable devices, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last five years and what has its impact been on the industry?



For any questions related to IC substrate in the global PCB market or related to IC substrate in the global PCB companies, IC substrate in the global PCB market size, IC substrate in the global PCB market share, IC substrate in the global PCB analysis, IC substrate in the global PCB market growth, IC substrate in the global PCB market research, write Lucintel analyst at email: helpdesk@lucintel.com we will be glad to get back to you soon.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06467636/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________