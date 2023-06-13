UPDATE -- GURU Organic Energy Partners With CTV's THE AMAZING RACE CANADA for Upcoming Ninth Season

English French

GURU builds on its partnership with Canada’s most-watched summer series with more unique activations





GURU to launch Summer of Feel Good Energy national marketing campaign in conjunction with THE AMAZING RACE CANADA and CEBL sponsorships

MONTREAL, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GURU Organic Energy Corp. (TSX: GURU) (“GURU” or the “Company”), Canada’s leading organic energy drink brand1, is pleased to announce that it has partnered with Season 9 of CTV’s THE AMAZING RACE CANADA as a sponsor. In the upcoming ninth season of the reality competition series, GURU will be integrated throughout multiple episodes, bringing to life its Feel Good Energy drinks, and will once again sponsor a once-in-a-lifetime trip for two around the world for the winners. Like last season, GURU will also be running a contest online and in-store to allow Canadians to get in on the action and win their own unforgettable trip to anywhere in the world, for a value of up to $10,000.





“We are very excited to partner with CTV’s THE AMAZING RACE CANADA for the upcoming ninth season,” said Carl Goyette, President and CEO of GURU. “Last year’s series was a great experience and allowed us to grow the GURU brand across Canada, as more consumers looking for clean, great-tasting energy realized that we are the best option available on the market. We believe this year will be even more exciting as we continue to build our connection with our target audience and drive key messages about our better-for-you products.”

GURU will soon launch its Summer of Feel Good Energy national marketing campaign, which will run at the same time as THE AMAZING RACE CANADA and the Canadian Elite Basketball League 2023 season, and will benefit from the extra media presence provided by those major sponsorships. Summer of Feel Good Energy is geared towards showcasing the natural energy found in GURU organic energy drinks and will mainly include in-store activations with GURU’s exclusive distributor in its Canadian retailers, combined with impactful in-store displays and digital, social media and influencer engagement.

“We are focused on continuing to educate our Canadian consumers about our good ingredients and unique value proposition of Feel Good Energy thanks to our plant-based natural caffeine with zero artificials to bring in new consumers, while increasing conversions through our large network of Canadian retailers. In addition, our latest innovation, GURU Theanine Fruit Punch, has experienced a solid start since its official launch in March, and will help amplify our Good Energy across Canada,” added Mr. Goyette.

Visit GURU in-store and online for a chance to win an unforgettable trip to anywhere in the world, and watch THE AMAZING RACE CANADA airing this summer on CTV, CTV.ca and the CTV app. Make sure to keep track of GURU’s Good Energy on Instagram @guruenergydrink, Facebook @guruenergy, TikTok @guruenergydrink and LinkedIn @GURUOrganicEnergy.

1 Nielsen: 52-week period ended April 22 2023, Convenience & Gas + GDM, National vs same period year ago.

About GURU Products

GURU energy drinks are made from a short list of plant-based active ingredients, including natural caffeine, with zero sucralose and zero aspartame. These carefully sourced ingredients are crafted into unique blends to recharge your mind and body.

About GURU Organic Energy

GURU Organic Energy Corp. (TSX: GURU) is a dynamic, fast-growing beverage company that launched the world’s first natural, plant-based energy drink in 1999. The Company markets organic energy drinks in Canada and the United States through an estimated distribution network of over 25,000 points of sale, and through www.guruenergy.com and Amazon. GURU has built an inspiring brand with a clean list of organic ingredients, including natural caffeine, with zero sucralose and zero aspartame, which offer consumers Feel Good Energy that never comes at the expense of their health. The Company is committed to achieving its mission of cleaning the energy drink industry in Canada and the United States. For more information, go to investors.guruenergy.com or follow us @guruenergydrink on Instagram, @guruenergy on Facebook and @guruenergydrink on TikTok.

For further information, please contact:

GURU Organic Energy

Investors

Carl Goyette, President and CEO

Ingy Sarraf, Chief Financial Officer

514-845-4878

investors@guruenergy.com

Media

Lyla Radmanovich

PELICAN PR

514-845-8763

media@rppelican.ca

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, information with respect to the Company’s objectives and the strategies to achieve these objectives, as well as information with respect to management’s beliefs, plans, expectations, anticipations, estimates and intentions. These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of terms and phrases such as “may”, “would”, “should”, “could”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “believe”, or “continue”, the negative of these terms and similar terminology, including references to assumptions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these terms and phrases. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purposes of assisting the reader in understanding the Company and its business, operations, prospects and risks at a point in time in the context of historical and possible future developments and therefore the reader is cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking statements are based upon a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond management’s control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following risk factors, which are discussed in greater detail under the “RISK FACTORS” section of the annual information form for the year ended October 31, 2022: management of growth; reliance on key personnel; reliance on key customers; changes in consumer preferences; significant changes in government regulation; criticism of energy drink products and/or the energy drink market; economic downturn and continued uncertainty in the financial markets and other adverse changes in general economic or political conditions, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic, the war in Ukraine and geopolitical developments, global inflationary pressure or other major macroeconomic phenomena; global or regional catastrophic events; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; inflation; revenues derived entirely from energy drinks; increased competition; relationships with co-packers and distributors and/or their ability to manufacture and/or distribute GURU’s products; seasonality; relationships with existing customers; changing retail landscape; increases in costs and/or shortages of raw materials and/or ingredients and/or fuel and/or costs of co-packing; failure to accurately estimate demand for its products; history of negative cash flow and no assurance of continued profitability or positive EBITDA; repurchase of common shares; intellectual property rights; maintenance of brand image or product quality; retention of the full-time services of senior management; climate change; litigation; information technology systems; fluctuation of quarterly operating results; risks associated with the PepsiCo distribution agreement; accounting treatment of the PepsiCo Warrants; and conflicts of interest, as well as those other risks factors identified in other public materials, including those filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities from time to time and which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Additional risks and uncertainties not currently known to management or that management currently deems to be immaterial could also cause actual results to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained herein are based upon what management believes are reasonable assumptions as at the date they were made, investors are cautioned against placing undue reliance on these statements since actual results may vary from the forward-looking statements. Certain assumptions were made in preparing the forward-looking statements concerning availability of capital resources, business performance, market conditions, and customer demand. Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements contained herein are qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements, and there can be no guarantee that the results or developments that management anticipates will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences or effects on the business, financial condition or results of operation. Unless otherwise noted or the context otherwise indicates, the forward-looking statements contained herein are provided as of the date hereof, and management does not undertake to update or amend such forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/734987b2-e313-42e7-9540-dad0cd788e07