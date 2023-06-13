Warehousing Market Trends and ForecastThe global warehousing market is expected to reach an estimated $1,007.5 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.9% from 2023 to 2028

New York, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Warehousing Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06467635/?utm_source=GNW



Warehousing Market Trends and Forecast



The future of the global warehousing market looks promising with opportunities in the manufacturing, consumer goods, retail, food & beverage, IT hardware, healthcare, and chemical industries. The global warehousing market is expected to reach an estimated $1,007.5 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.9% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are rapid expansion of ecommerce shopping sites are provoking the need for warehouses, growing demand for omnichannels, and huge demand for refrigeration storage.



Warehousing Market



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. A sample figure with some insights is shown below.



Warehousing Market by Segments

Warehousing Market by Segment



The study includes trends and forecast for the global warehousing market by product type, ownership, end use industry, and region, as follows:



Warehousing Market by Product Type [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

General

Refrigerated

Farm Products



Warehousing Market by Ownership [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

Private

Public

Bonded



Warehousing Market by End Use Industry [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

Manufacturing

Consumer Goods

Retail

Food & Beverages

IT Hardware

Healthcare

Chemicals

Others



Warehousing Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

List of Warehousing Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies warehousing companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the warehousing companies profiled in this report include.

FedEx

XPO Logistics

APL

DHL International

Genco Shipping

Warehousing Market Insights

The analyst forecasts that general will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to the expanding need for storage for preparing chemical compounds, particularly speciality chemicals, must be processed in warehouses before being delivered to various end use industries, such as automotive, consumer goods, and retail.

Manufacturing is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing number of products need to be stored for exportation from both established and developing nations.

North America will remain the largest region due to the supporting government initiatives to build modern warehouses with integrated capabilities such as Web Map Service (WMS) functionality for order fulfilment, barcode scanning, and improved inventory management in the region.

Features of the Warehousing Market



Market Size Estimates: Warehousing market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Warehousing market size by various segments, such as by product type, ownership, end use industry, and region

Regional Analysis: Warehousing market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by product type, ownership, end use industry, and regions for the warehousing market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the warehousing market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the warehousing market size?

Answer: The global warehousing market is expected to reach an estimated $1,007.5 billion by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for warehousing market?

Answer: The global warehousing market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.9% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the warehousing market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are rapid expansion of ecommerce shopping sites are provoking the need for warehouses, growing demand for omnichannels, and huge demand for refrigeration storage.

Q4. What are the major segments for warehousing market?

Answer: The future of the warehousing market looks promising with opportunities in the manufacturing, consumer goods, retail, food & beverage, IT hardware, healthcare, and chemical industries.

Q5. Who are the key warehousing companies?



Answer: Some of the key warehousing companies are as follows:

FedEx

XPO Logistics

APL

DHL International

Genco Shipping

Q6. Which warehousing segment will be the largest in future?

Answer: The analyst forecasts that general will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to the expanding need for storage for preparing chemical compounds, particularly speciality chemicals, must be processed in warehouses before being delivered to various end use industries, such as automotive, consumer goods, and retail.

Q7. In warehousing market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: North America will remain the largest region due to the supporting government initiatives to build modern warehouses with integrated capabilities such as Web Map Service (WMS) functionality for order fulfilment, barcode scanning, and improved inventory management in the region.

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the warehousing market by product type (general, refrigerated, and farm products), ownership (private, public, and bonded), end use industry (manufacturing, consumer goods, retail, food & beverages, IT hardware, healthcare, chemicals, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?



For any questions related to warehousing market or related to warehousing companies, warehousing market size, warehousing market share, warehousing analysis, warehousing market growth, warehousing market research, write Lucintel analyst at email: helpdesk@lucintel.com we will be glad to get back to you soon.

