MamaMancini’s Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results

First Quarter Gross Margins Grew to 27.6% with $1.4 Million in Net Income, Driven by Continued Margin Enhancement Initiatives



Company Sequentially Grows Cash Position to $5.3 Million and Pays Down $0.5 Million in Debt in the First Quarter, Enabled by $1.6 Million in Cash Flow from Operations

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMMB), a leading national marketer and manufacturer of fresh Deli prepared foods, has reported its financial results for the fiscal first quarter ended April 30, 2023.

Financial Summary:

Three Months Ended April 30, $ in millions 2023 2022 % Increase Revenues $ 23.1 $ 21.8 6 % Gross Profit $ 6.4 $ 3.9 65 % Operating Expenses $ 4.4 $ 3.6 23 % Net Income (Loss) $ 1.4 $ 0.1 1,251 % Earnings per Share (Diluted) $ 0.04 $ 0.00 - Adj. EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 2.5 $ 0.7 278 %

Key First Quarter Fiscal 2024 & Subsequent Operational Highlights:

Appointed former Mondelēz marketing executive Lauren Sella as Chief Marketing Officer, leveraging 16-years of experience across the Mondelēz family of brands.

Attended IDDBA 2023, a premier industry tradeshow with over 10,000 attendees hosted by the International Dairy Deli Bakery Association, where the Company: Launched Mama’s Creations, a new international deli foods platform brand offering Asian, Tex-Mex, Indian and other incremental international cuisine opportunities. Introduced an expanded line of highly incremental on-the-go snacking products – building upon the initial success of Meatballs In a Cup tests in convenience stores – with enhanced packaging that expanded shelf life from 5 days to 21 days. Announced the expansion of the Company’s branded sleeve product line, offering a lunch & dinner entrée in convenient grab-and-go packaging easy for retailers to stock, with initial orders already secured from two large national grocery chains.

Expanded upon initial cross-selling success with a major Club chain, growing items carried from one as of last summer to ten today, while concurrently growing another Club chain from one to three regions nationally with the largest orders in the Company’s history.

Invited to present at leading investor conferences nationally, including the 35th Annual ROTH Conference, the 13th Annual LD Micro Invitational, the Diamond Equity Research Emerging Growth Invitational, the Planet MicroCap Showcase 2023 and the 19th Annual Taglich Brothers Investment Conference.



Management Commentary

“The first quarter of fiscal 2024 reflects the sustainability of our margin profile, a strong base which we expect to build upon as we continue to strengthen our business throughout the year,” said Adam L. Michaels, Chairman and CEO of MamaMancini's. “Our success in enhancing profitability has been enabled through our laser focus on being brilliant at the basics and executing upon our '3Cs' strategy – Cost, Controls, and Culture. Despite the progress we have seen to-date, there is still room for further improvement in time, and I firmly believe that gross margins could reach the 30% range in the long-term.

“Today’s consumers are facing significant macro-economic pressures, with many eating out less and turning to prepared foods in the deli sections of their local grocery store. We remain on the forefront of this trend, acting as a one-stop-shop by enabling our grocer customers to offer consumers an incredibly wide variety of Grandma-quality, affordable and easy-to-prepare meal solutions. To that end, our successful introduction of several new highly incremental products at the IDDBA 2023 conference will allow us to capture new dining occasions – including on-the-go snacking with a new line of ‘in a cup’ products and incremental entrée opportunities with Mama’s Creations to capture a greater portion of consumer tastes.

“Looking ahead, we see tremendous growth potential in our new brand extensions under the Mama’s Creations banner, and we are eager to leverage more 'feet on the street' through the impending build-out of our sales force – most recently with our hire of a Director of West Coast Sales – to notably grow the average number of SKUs per customer. In the spirit of this continued corporate evolution into a national one-stop-shop deli solutions provider, this summer we will seek to transition our corporate name to Mama’s Creations with a new stock ticker ‘MAMA’. In summary, we are well-positioned for continued growth, and I am confident that our ongoing initiatives will allow us to take significant market share in-time and deliver sustainable value to my fellow shareholders,” concluded Michaels.

First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results

Revenue for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 increased 5.9% to $23.1 million, as compared to $21.8 million in the same year-ago quarter. The increase was largely attributable to strong organic growth, driven by successful cross selling efforts.

Gross profit increased 65% to $6.4 million, or 27.6% of total revenues, in the first quarter of fiscal 2024, as compared to $3.9 million, or 17.7% of total revenues, in the same year-ago quarter. The increase in gross margin was primarily attributable to the normalization of commodity costs, successful pricing actions and improvements in operational efficiencies across the organization. The Company continues to identify procurement and logistics efficiencies and cost savings through stronger buying power created through the acquisitions of T&L and Olive Branch.

Operating expenses totaled $4.4 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2024, as compared to $3.6 million in the same year-ago quarter. As a percentage of sales, operating expenses increased in the first quarter of fiscal 2024 to 19.2% from 16.5%. Operating expenses, as a percentage of sales, increased due to the addition of several new key hires, who brought new and differentiated capabilities to the organization.

Net income for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 was $1.4 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, as compared to $0.1 million, or $0.00 per diluted share, in the same year-ago quarter. This quarter’s net income totaled 6.1% of revenue, in line with our expectations in the mid-single-digit range.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP term, increased to $2.5 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2024, as compared to an adjusted EBITDA of $0.7 million in the same year-ago quarter.

Cash and cash equivalents as of April 30, 2023 were $5.3 million, as compared to $4.4 million as of January 31, 2023. The increase in cash and cash equivalents was driven by $1.6 million in cash flow from operations in the first quarter of fiscal 2024, $0.5 million of which was used to pay down the Company’s debt, which now stands at just $8.8 million.

About MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc.

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMMB) is a leading marketer and manufacturer of prepared foods with over 45,000 product placements in grocery, mass, club and convenience stores nationally. The Company’s broad product portfolio, born from a rich history in Italian foods, now consists of a variety of high quality, fresh, clean and easy to prepare foods to address the needs of both our consumers and retailers. Our vision is to become a one-stop-shop deli solutions platform, leveraging vertical integration and a diverse family of brands to offer a wide array of prepared foods to meet the changing demands of the modern consumer. For more information, please visit www.mamamancinis.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes the following non-GAAP measure – adjusted EBITDA, which is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income as a measure of financial performance. The company believes this non-GAAP measure, when considered together with the corresponding GAAP measures, provides useful information to investors and management regarding financial and business trends relating to the company’s results of operations. However, this non-GAAP measure has significant limitations in that it does not reflect all the costs and other items associated with the operation of the company’s business as determined in accordance with GAAP. In addition, the company’s non-GAAP measures may be calculated differently and are therefore not comparable to similar measures by other companies. Therefore, investors should consider non-GAAP measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance in accordance with GAAP. For a definition and reconciliation of EBITDA to net income, its corresponding GAAP measure, please see the reconciliation table shown in this press release below.

US-GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION



(Unaudited)

THREE MONTHS ENDED April 30, 2023 2022 Net Income (Loss) $ 1,400,926 $ 103,697 Depreciation 248,413 208,829 Amortization of Debt Discount 5,530 3,640 Amortization of Right of Use Assets 5,794 69,344 Amortization of Intangibles 101,896 113,170 Taxes 524,692 29,385 Interest 177,394 124,251 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 2,464,645 $ 652,316





Forward-Looking Statements



This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in the Company's 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2023 and other filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

April 30, 2023 January 31, 2023 (Unaudited) Assets: Current Assets: Cash $ 5,259,448 $ 4,378,383 Accounts receivable, net 8,389,108 6,832,046 Inventories, net 2,535,831 3,635,881 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,127,631 828,391 Total current assets 17,312,018 15,674,701 Property and equipment, net 3,319,698 3,423,096 Intangibles, net 1,400,614 1,502,510 Goodwill 8,633,334 8,633,334 Operating lease right of use assets, net 3,230,896 3,236,690 Deferred tax asset 372,361 717,559 Equity method investment 1,489,244 1,343,486 Deposits 57,060 53,819 Total Assets $ 35,815,225 $ 34,585,195 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity: Liabilities: Current Liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 9,451,772 $ 9,063,256 Term loan, net of debt discount of $54,552 and $60,082, respectively 1,497,172 1,491,642 Operating lease liability 408,965 391,802 Finance leases payable 180,685 182,391 Promissory note – related party 750,000 750,000 Total current liabilities 12,288,594 11,879,091 Line of credit 750,000 890,000 Operating lease liability – net of current 2,845,326 2,897,205 Finance leases payable – net of current 200,467 248,640 Promissory note – related party, net of current 1,500,000 1,500,000 Term loan – net of current 4,267,250 4,655,181 Total long-term liabilities 9,563,043 10,191,026 Total Liabilities 21,851,637 22,070,117 Commitments and contingencies (Notes 9 and 10) Stockholders’ Equity: Series A Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value; 120,000 shares authorized; 23,400 issued as of April 30, 2023 and January 31, 2023, respectively, 0 shares outstanding as of April 30, 2023 and January 31, 2023, respectively - - Series B Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value; 200,000 shares authorized; 54,600 issued and outstanding as of April 30, 2023 and January 31, 2023 respectively - - Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value; 19,680,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $0.00001 par value; 250,000,000 shares authorized; 36,484,777 and 36,317,857 shares issued and outstanding as of January 31, 2023 and January 31, 2022 366 364 Additional paid in capital 22,799,322 22,724,440 Accumulated deficit (8,686,600 ) (10,060,226 ) Less: Treasury stock, 230,000 shares at cost (149,500 ) (149,500 ) Total Stockholders’ Equity 13,963,588 12,515,078 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 35,815,225 $ 34,585,195





MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended

April 30, 2023 2022 Sales-net of slotting fees and discounts $ 23,120,816 $ 21,830,580 Costs of sales 16,749,816 17,970,317 Gross profit 6,371,000 3,860,263 Operating expenses: Research and development 71,185 26,535 General and administrative 4,357,031 3,572,755 Total operating expenses 4,428,216 3,599,290 Income from operations 1,942,784 260,973 Other income (expenses) Interest (177,394 ) (124,251 ) Amortization of debt discount (5,530 ) (3,640 ) Other income 20,000 - Total other income (expenses) (162,924 ) (127,891 ) Net income before income tax provision and income from equity method investment 1,779,860 133,082 Income from equity method investment 145,758 - Income tax provision (524,692 ) (29,385 ) Net income 1,400,926 103,697 Less: series B preferred dividends (27,300 ) - Net income available to common stockholders 1,373,626 $ 103,697 Net income per common share – basic $ 0.04 $ 0.00 – diluted $ 0.04 $ 0.00 Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic 36,394,033 35,759,244 – diluted 37,625,518 36,148,920





MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)