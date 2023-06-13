Danish National Genome Center selects QIAGEN for variant interpretation in oncology genome sequencing

Venlo, the Netherlands, and Redwood City, California, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QIAGEN (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) today announced that its variant interpretation and reporting software, QIAGEN Clinical Insight (QCI) Interpret, is being deployed as a part of a national initiative in Denmark to offer sequencing-based solutions for cancer patients.

The QCI Interpret solution was chosen by the Danish National Genome Center to provide interpretation of oncology results generated from whole-genome sequencing (WGS) data. The initiative is part of a larger personalized medicine strategy that aims to provide WGS as the standard-of-care for relevant patient groups throughout Denmark.

Denmark is one of the first countries in the world to implement WGS as standard-of-care for oncology at this scale, and to adopt QCI Interpret to support the national initiative. The country aims to gain sufficient genetic data to truly utilize the power of genomics in personalized medicine to improve outcomes for patients through better cancer diagnosis and treatment decisions.

“We are pleased to partner with the Danish National Genome Center in this landmark program to provide nationwide access to the power of sequencing for cancer patients in Denmark,” said Jonathan Sheldon, Executive Vice President and Head of QIAGEN Digital Insights. “Denmark is taking a visionary approach to aggregating genomic data and combining it with clinical information on cancer patients to develop enhanced population-specific knowledge and reference sets for the country’s residents. This will serve as a foundation for effective precision medicine capabilities for years to come. This partnership also demonstrates QIAGEN’s ability to support national precision medicine programs in terms of infrastructure and technology support. Together we are determined to advance the power of molecular insights from bench to bedside.”

Denmark has strict requirements for data privacy and security, requiring all data to be processed and stored within the country and only accessed from within the National Genome Center infrastructure. QCI Interpret, allows authorized staff from labs across the country to interpret whole genome sequencing data consistently and efficiently while meeting data privacy and security requirements.

“QCI Interpret delivers evidence-based variant interpretation and reporting, adheres to the highest level of data security and privacy, and allows for flexibility at distributed testing sites throughout the country that use different next-generation sequencing instruments. The platform is an agnostic solution that can be easily integrated with any pipeline to enable users to go from variant calls to final report within minutes,” said Dan Richards, Vice President of Clinical Product Management at QIAGEN Digital Insights.

Test analysis and interpretation are key barriers to implementing WGS at-scale. The Danish National Genome Center selected QCI Interpret to streamline and accelerate the interpretation, and reporting process. Connected to the QIAGEN Knowledge Base, a comprehensive, manually curated resource that is updated weekly, QCI Interpret dynamically computes pathogenicity and actionability based on professional guidelines for every variant in over 31,000 cancer types. In addition, users have access to over 460,000 preformulated, oncologist-reviewed variant impact summaries to build custom, patient-specific reports with the latest evidence and prognostic information, as well as biomarker-directed therapies and clinical trials.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V., a Netherlands-based holding company, is the leading global provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. Our sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA and proteins from blood, tissue and other materials. Assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis. Bioinformatics software and knowledge bases interpret data to report relevant, actionable insights. Automation solutions tie these together in seamless and cost-effective workflows. QIAGEN provides solutions to more than 500,000 customers around the world in Molecular Diagnostics (human healthcare), Applied Testing (primarily forensics), Pharma (pharma and biotech companies) and Academia (life sciences research). As of March 31, 2023, QIAGEN employed more than 6,200 people in over 35 locations worldwide. Further information can be found at http://www.qiagen.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain statements contained in this press release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. To the extent that any of the statements contained herein relating to QIAGEN's products, including those products used in the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, timing for launch and development, marketing and/or regulatory approvals, financial and operational outlook, growth and expansion, collaborations, markets, strategy or operating results, including without limitation its expected adjusted net sales and adjusted diluted earnings results, are forward-looking, such statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that involve a number of uncertainties and risks. Such uncertainties and risks include, but are not limited to, risks associated with management of growth and international operations (including the effects of currency fluctuations, regulatory processes and dependence on logistics), variability of operating results and allocations between customer classes, the commercial development of markets for our products to customers in academia, pharma, applied testing and molecular diagnostics; changing relationships with customers, suppliers and strategic partners; competition; rapid or unexpected changes in technologies; fluctuations in demand for QIAGEN's products (including fluctuations due to general economic conditions, the level and timing of customers' funding, budgets and other factors); our ability to obtain regulatory approval of our products; difficulties in successfully adapting QIAGEN's products to integrated solutions and producing such products; the ability of QIAGEN to identify and develop new products and to differentiate and protect our products from competitors' products; market acceptance of QIAGEN's new products and the integration of acquired technologies and businesses; actions of governments, global or regional economic developments, weather or transportation delays, natural disasters, political or public health crises, including the breadth and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the demand for our products and other aspects of our business, or other force majeure events; as well as the possibility that expected benefits related to recent or pending acquisitions may not materialize as expected; and the other factors discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” contained in Item 3 of our most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F. For further information, please refer to the discussions in reports that QIAGEN has filed with, or furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Source: QIAGEN N.V.

Category: Corporate