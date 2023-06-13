Mobility on Demand Market Trends and ForecastThe global mobility on demand market is expected to reach an estimated $411 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 11.9% from 2023 to 2028

New York, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Mobility on Demand Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06467634/?utm_source=GNW



Mobility on Demand Market Trends and Forecast



The future of the global mobility on demand market looks promising with opportunities in the business and private markets. The global mobility on demand market is expected to reach an estimated $411 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 11.9% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are the rapid trend of urban mobility due to increasing traffic congestion and growing need for a solution that can tackle issues with transportation, such as address related issues in urban areas.



Mobility on Demand Market



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. A sample figure with some insights is shown below.



Mobility on Demand Market by Segments

Mobility on Demand Market by Segment



The study includes trends and forecast for the global mobility on demand market by service, connectivity, application, and region, as follows:



Mobility on Demand Market by Service [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

E-Hailing

Car Sharing

Model

Business Model

Round Trip

One Way

Car Rental



Mobility on Demand Market by Connectivity [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

3G

4G

5G

WiFi

V2V

V2I

V2P

V2N



Mobility on Demand Market by Application [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

Business

Private



Mobility on Demand Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

List of Mobility on Demand Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies mobility on demand companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the mobility on demand companies profiled in this report include.

Al Futtaim Vehicle Rentals

Cityhop

Avis Budget Group

Cabify

cambio CarSharing

Mobility on Demand Market Insights

The analyst forecasts that e-hailing is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing demand for a convenient seamless platform for booking various modes of transportation such as car, taxi, and limousine.

Private is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing number of customers choose renting private cars.

North America will remain the largest region due to the presence of huge customer base, increasing consumer adoption of these on-demand mobility services requiring no additionally financial investment, and significant utilization rate of these services by millennial generation in the region.

Features of the Mobility on Demand Market



Market Size Estimates: Mobility on demand market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Mobility on demand market size by various segments, such as by service, connectivity, application, and region

Regional Analysis: Mobility on demand market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different services, connectivity, applications, and regions for the mobility on demand market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the mobility on demand market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the mobility on demand market size?

Answer: The global mobility on demand market is expected to reach an estimated $411 billion by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for mobility on demand market?

Answer: The global mobility on demand market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 11.9% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the mobility on demand market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are rapid trend of urban mobility due to increasing traffic congestion and growing need for a solution that can tackle issues with transportation, such as address related issues in urban areas.

Q4. What are the major segments for mobility on demand market?

Answer: The future of the mobility on demand market looks promising with opportunities in the business and private markets.

Q5. Who are the key mobility on demand companies?



Answer: Some of the key mobility on demand companies are as follows:

Al Futtaim Vehicle Rentals

Cityhop

Avis Budget Group

Cabify

cambio CarSharing

Q6. Which mobility on demand segment will be the largest in future?

Answer:The analyst forecasts that e-hailing is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing demand for a convenient seamless platform for booking various modes of transportation such as car, taxi, and limousine.

Q7. In mobility on demand market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: North America will remain the largest region due to the presence of huge customer base, increasing consumer adoption of these on-demand mobility services requiring no additionally financial investment, and significant utilization rate of these services by millennial generation in the region.

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the mobility on demand market by service (e-hailing, car sharing, business model, and car rental), connectivity (3G, 4G, 5G, WiFi, V2V, V2I, V2P, and V2N), application (business and private), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last five years and what has its impact been on the industry?



For any questions related to mobility on demand market or related to mobility on demand companies, mobility on demand market size, mobility on demand market share, mobility on demand analysis, mobility on demand market growth, mobility on demand market research, write Lucintel analyst at email: helpdesk@lucintel.com we will be glad to get back to you soon.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06467634/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________