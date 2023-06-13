Stryve Foods, Inc. to Present Virtually and Host 1x1 Meetings at the 13th Annual East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference

PLANO, Texas, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stryve Foods, Inc. (“Stryve” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: SNAX), an emerging healthy snack and eating platform disrupting traditional consumer packaged goods (CPG) categories, and a leader in the air-dried meat snack industry in the United States, today announced that Chris Boever, Chief Executive Officer, and Alex Hawkins, Chief Financial Officer, will host virtual one-on-one investor meetings at the East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference on Thursday, June 22, 2023.



In addition, the Stryve webcast and investor presentation are scheduled to be available starting at 6:00pm ET on June 21st and will be accessible through the conference site. The webcast and presentation may be accessed through the conference host’s main website at https://www.threepartadvisors.com/about-ideas-conferences and in the investor relations section of the Stryve website at https://ir.stryve.com/news-events/ir-calendar.

If analysts or institutional investors would like to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please reach out to Sandy Martin or Phillip Kupper from Three Part Advisors.

About Stryve Foods, Inc.

Stryve is a premium air-dried meat snack company that manufactures, markets and sells highly differentiated healthy snacking and food products under the brands of Braaitime, Kalahari, Stryve, and Vacadillos. Stryve's mission is "to help Americans eat better and live happier, better lives." Stryve offers convenient products that are lower in sugar and carbohydrates and higher in protein than other snacks and foods. Stryve's current product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve®, Kalahari®, Braaitime®, and Vacadillos® brand names. Unlike beef jerky, Stryve's all-natural air-dried meat snack products are made of beef and spices, are never cooked, contain zero grams of sugar*, and are free of monosodium glutamate (MSG), gluten, nitrates, nitrites, and preservatives. As a result, Stryve's products are Keto and Paleo diet friendly. Further, based on protein density and sugar content, Stryve believes that its air-dried meat snack products are some of the healthiest shelf-stable snacks available today. Stryve also markets and sells human-grade pet treats under the brand Two Tails, made with simple, all-natural ingredients and 100% real beef with no fillers, preservatives, or by-products.

Stryve distributes its products in major retail channels, primarily in North America, including grocery, club stores and other retail outlets, as well as directly to consumers through its ecommerce websites and through the Amazon platform. For more information about Stryve, visit www.stryve.com or follow us on social media at @stryvebiltong.

* All Stryve air-dried products contain zero grams of added sugar, with the exception of the Chipotle Honey flavor of Vacadillos, which contains one gram of sugar per serving.

About IDEAS Investor Conferences

The IDEAS Investor Conferences are held annually in Boston, Chicago and Dallas and are produced by Three Part Advisors, LLC. Additional information about the events can be located at www.IDEASconferences.com.

If interested in participating or learning more about the IDEAS conferences, please contact Lacey Wesley at (817) 769 -2373 or lwesley@threepa.com.

