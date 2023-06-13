HII One of 37 Companies Awarded $32.5 Billion U.S. Air Force Training Systems Acquisition IV Contract

McLEAN, Va., June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII’s (NYSE: HII) Mission Technologies division was one of 37 companies awarded the U.S. Air Force Training Systems Acquisition (TSA) IV contract. The indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ), multiple-award contract has a 10-year ordering period with a potential value of $32.5 billion.



“Ensuring warfighters can ‘train like they fight’ has been the foundation of HII’s live, virtual, constructive (LVC) solutions for more than 20 years,” said Andy Green, president of Mission Technologies. “This contract further expands the opportunity for HII to provide the U.S. Air Force with crucial training systems and support for the mission.”

Under the TSA IV contract, HII will have the opportunity to provide analysis, design, development, production, installation, integration, test, database generation and sustainment to address requirements unique to each platform’s mission and unique training needs.

“Readiness is identified as one of the Secretary of the Air Force’s (SECAF) top 7 Operational Imperatives, and readiness requires optimal warfighter training,” said Glenn Goodman, president of Mission Technologies’ LVC Solutions business group. “Our team has the expertise to optimize systems and platforms to provide aircrews with the most realistic training environments that prepare them for any situation. We are excited to be able to expand our training solutions for the U.S. Air Force.”

Under the predecessor TSA III contract, HII’s LVC Solutions business group successfully transitioned all Distributed Mission Operations (DMO) for Air Mobility Command in 2022 and for the Air National Guard (ANG) DMO in 2020. HII supported more than 4500 training events each year to improve warfighting readiness for aircrews at over 50 different USAF, ANG and AF Reserve locations.

