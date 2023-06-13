Toll Brothers Announces Last Chance to Purchase a New Luxury Home in The Overlook Collection in Hillcrest at Porter Ranch

PORTER RANCH, Calif., June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the final opportunity to own a new home at the Overlook Collection in Hillcrest at Porter Ranch, a luxury community in the Porter Ranch area of Los Angeles, California. Only five homes remain available to purchase.



Hillcrest at Porter Ranch - Overlook Collection offers modern estate-sized homes on expansive home sites with incredible canyon and city views. Five luxury homes remain in the Overlook Collection in this highly sought-after new home community located at the peak of the Hillcrest village in Porter Ranch. The remaining homes are available with move-in dates as early as this month and pricing ranging from $2,199,995 to $2,349,995. Each two-story home offers 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, a 2-3 car garage, and 3,668 to 4,090 square feet of luxury living space. Prospective home buyers can select the home site that best serves their family’s needs and the home that features the ideal upgraded designer features they prefer, including a primary suite deck to enjoy spectacular views, outdoor fireplace in the covered luxury outdoor living space, multi-panel stacking doors, indoor fireplace in the great room, first-floor flex room, multi-generational suite offering a dedicated living room, bathroom, and direct access into the home. Each home boasts unique features and stunning selections including upgraded countertops, cabinets, flooring, hardware, sinks, toilets, tile, paint, and Wolf appliance packages featuring refrigerator, gas range, wall oven, microwave, and dishwasher.

“We encourage home buyers to come tour these incredible remaining homes at the Overlook Collection, each of which offers an exceptional home site location and gorgeous designer features and upgrades,” said Nick Norvilas, Division President of Toll Brothers in Los Angeles. “The Overlook Collection has had great success since opening, and it’s exciting to see the final homes now offered for sale in this special community.”





The Overlook Collection also features a future staff-gated entry, private cul-de-sac streets, and close proximity to the award-winning K-8 Porter Ranch Community School. The future 50-acre Porter Ranch community park and the new Vineyards at Porter Ranch shopping center showcasing boutique retailers, dining, and various entertainment options. Porter Ranch is centrally located near major freeways for convenient travel, whether it is an international trip or a day trip to the beach .

