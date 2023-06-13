Edge Computing Market Trends and ForecastThe global edge computing market is expected to reach an estimated $74.8 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 16.4% from 2023 to 2028

New York, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Edge Computing Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06467628/?utm_source=GNW



The future of the global edge computing market looks promising with opportunities in the manufacturing, energy and utility, government and defense, telecommunication, media and entertainment, retail and consumer good, transportation and logistic, and healthcare and logistic end use industries. The global edge computing market is expected to reach an estimated $74.8 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 16.4% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are a rising number of use cases requiring low-latency processing, increasing adoption of AI, smart devices and industrial IoT, and growing demand for deployment of a 5G network.



The study includes trends and forecast for the global edge computing market by component, organization size, application, end use industry, and region, as follows:



Edge Computing Market by Component [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

Hardware

Software

Services



Edge Computing Market by Organization Size [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

Large Enterprises

SMEs



Edge Computing Market by Application [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

Smart Cities



Industrial Internet of Things (IoT)

Remote Monitoring

Content Delivery



Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR)

Others



Edge Computing Market by End Use Industry [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Government and Defense

Telecommunications

Media and Entertainment

Retail and Consumer Goods

Transportation and Logistics

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Others



Edge Computing Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, edge computing companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the edge computing companies profiled in this report include-

AWS

Cisco

Dell Technologies

Google

HPE

Huawei

IBM

Intel

Microsoft

EInfochips

Honeywell International

Rockwell Automation

The analyst forecasts that hardware will remain the largest component segment over the forecast period due to increasing penetration of connected devices along with growing demand for secure and efficient data processing at the edge of network.

Within this market, manufacturing will remain the largest end use industry segment from 2023 to 2028 due to the emergence of digital technologies for data collection, analysis, product insights, and efficiency and increasing deployment of IoT by the manufacturing companies, which are demanding edge computing to enrich the interoperability among IoT devices and improve production efficiency.

APAC will remain the largest region during the forecast period due to increasing digitalization, rapid adoption of cloud-based strategies by organizations, and increasing government funding to empower digitization across developing nations, such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea.

Q1. What is the edge computing market size?

Answer: The global edge computing market is expected to reach an estimated $74.8 billion by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for edge computing market?

Answer: The global edge computing market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 16.4% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the edge computing market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are rising number of use cases requiring low-latency processing, increasing adoption of AI, smart devices and industrial IoT, increasing expenditure for autonomous vehicles, and growing demand for deployment of a 5G network.

Q4. What are the major segments for edge computing market?

Answer: The future of the global edge computing market looks promising with opportunities in the manufacturing, energy and utility, government and defense, telecommunication, media and entertainment, retail and consumer good, transportation and logistic, and healthcare and logistic end use industries.

Q5. Who are the key edge computing companies?



Answer: Some of the key edge computing companies are as follows:

Q6. Which edge computing segment will be the largest in future?

Answer:The analyst forecasts that hardware will remain the largest component segment over the forecast period due to increasing penetration of connected devices along with a growing demand for secure and efficient data processing at the edge of network.

Q7. In edge computing market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: APAC will remain the largest region during the forecast period due to increasing digitalization, rapid adoption of cloud-based strategies by organizations, and increasing government funding to empower digitization across developing nations, such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea.

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global edge computing market by component (hardware, software, and services), organization size (large enterprises and SMEs), application (smart cities, industrial internet of things (IoT), remote monitoring, content delivery, augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), and others), end use industry (manufacturing, energy and utilities, government and defense, telecommunications, media and entertainment, retail and consumer goods, transportation and logistics, healthcare and logistics, and Others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity did occur in the last five years and how did they impact the industry?



For any questions related to edge computing market or related to edge computing companies, edge computing market size, edge computing market share, edge computing analysis, edge computing market growth, edge computing market research, write Lucintel analyst at email: helpdesk@lucintel.com we will be glad to get back to you soon.

