Pharmaceutical & Nutraceutical Additive Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]

The future of the pharmaceutical & nutraceutical additive market looks promising with opportunities in hypermarkets/supermarkets, specialty stores, pharmacies, and online channels. The global pharmaceutical & nutraceutical additive market is expected to reach an estimated $36.7 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 6% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are increasing consumer spending on food supplements and products to help them stay healthy and growing cases of lifestyle-related disorders.



The study includes trends and forecast for the global pharmaceutical & nutraceutical additive market by functional food, form, sales channel, and region, as follows:



Pharmaceutical & Nutraceutical Additive Market by Functional Food [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

Probiotics

Minerals

Proteins & Amino Acids

Prebiotics, & Dietary Fibers

Vitamins

Others



Pharmaceutical & Nutraceutical Additive Market by Form [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

Capsule and Tablets

Liquid

Powder

Others



Pharmaceutical & Nutraceutical Additive Market by Sales Channels [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

Pharmacies

Online Channels



Pharmaceutical & Nutraceutical Additive Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

List of Pharmaceutical & Nutraceutical Additive Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, pharmaceutical & nutraceutical additive companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the pharmaceutical & nutraceutical additive companies profiled in this report include-

Archer Daniels

BASF SE

Cargill

Danone

DuPont de Nemours

General Mills

Koninklijke DSM N.V

Nestle S.A

PepsiCo

Yakult Honsha

Pharmaceutical & Nutraceutical Additive Market Insights

The analyst forecasts that capsules and tablets will remain the largest segment over the forecast period as they are considered the most efficient method of taking medication.

Online channel is expected to witness the highest growth due to growing trend of e-commerce and online shopping.

North America will remain the largest region due to changing lifestyle and increasing consumer spending on healthcare products in the region.

Features of the Pharmaceutical & Nutraceutical Additive Market



Market Size Estimates: Pharmaceutical & nutraceutical additive market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Pharmaceutical & nutraceutical additive market size by various segments, such as by functional food, form, sales channel, and region

Regional Analysis: Pharmaceutical & nutraceutical additive market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different functional foods, forms, sales channels, and regions for the pharmaceutical & nutraceutical additive market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the pharmaceutical & nutraceutical additive market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the pharmaceutical & nutraceutical additive market size?

Answer: The global pharmaceutical & nutraceutical additive market is expected to reach an estimated $36.7 billion by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for pharmaceutical & nutraceutical additive market?

Answer: The global pharmaceutical & nutraceutical additive market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the pharmaceutical & nutraceutical additive market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are increasing consumer spending on food supplements and products to help them stay healthy and growing cases of lifestyle-related disorders.

Q4. What are the major segments for pharmaceutical & nutraceutical additive market?

Answer: The future of the pharmaceutical & nutraceutical additive market looks promising with opportunities in hypermarkets/supermarkets, specialty stores, pharmacies, and online channels.

