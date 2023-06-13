Riocan Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Results of Voting at Its Annual and Special Meeting

TORONTO, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (“RioCan” or the “Trust”) (TSX: REI.UN) today announced the results of the votes held at its June 13, 2023 annual and special meeting of unitholders (the “Meeting”).



The total number of units represented by unitholders present in person or by proxy at the Meeting was 171,503,612, representing 57.19% of RioCan’s 299,863,315 outstanding units entitled to be voted.

Each of the nominee Trustees listed in the Trust's Management Information Circular dated April 28, 2023 was elected as a Trustee. RioCan received proxies with regard to voting on the ten Trustees nominated for election, as set forth in the table below:

Name of Nominee Votes

For % Votes Withheld % Bonnie Brooks, C.M. 167,568,595 98.28% 2,925,948 1.72% Richard Dansereau 168,939,585 99.09% 1,554,958 0.91% Janice Fukakusa, C.M. 164,778,895 96.65% 5,715,648 3.35% Jonathan Gitlin 167,461,088 98.22% 3,033,455 1.78% Marie-Josée Lamothe 168,026,477 98.55% 2,468,066 1.45% Dale H. Lastman, C.M., O.Ont. 165,871,126 97.29% 4,623,417 2.71% Jane Marshall 162,278,696 95.18% 8,215,847 4.82% Edward Sonshine, O.Ont., K.C. 163,259,506 95.76% 7,235,037 4.24% Siim A. Vanaselja 158,491,643 92.96% 12,002,900 7.04% Charles M. Winograd 164,047,876 96.22% 6,446,667 3.78%

Appointment of Auditors

Ernst & Young LLP was reappointed as the auditor of the Trust until the next annual meeting of unitholders by resolution passed by a majority of the unitholders. Management received proxies to vote for the appointment of the auditor (and to authorize the Trustees to fix their remuneration) as follows:

Votes

For % Votes Withheld % 168,938,215 98.50% 2,569,364 1.50%

Amendments to the Amended and Restated Deferred Unit Plan

The ordinary resolution authorizing and approving the amendments to the Trust’s Amended and Restated Deferred Unit Plan approved by the Board of Trustees on February 15, 2023 was approved as follows:

Votes

For % Votes Against % 163,722,842 96.03% 6,765,676 3.97%

Say-On-Pay Non-Binding Advisory Vote

The non-binding say-on-pay vote on the Trust’s approach to executive compensation was passed as follows:

Votes

For % Votes Against % 129,513,536 75.97% 40,974,982 24.03%

The Board takes the views of unitholders seriously and will continue to expand its engagement with unitholders and take unitholder feedback into consideration for future decisions. Consistent with our approach to say-on-pay, we will disclose to unitholders as soon as practicable, and no later than six months from today, a summary of feedback received and any changes to the executive compensation program made or anticipated.