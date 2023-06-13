GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market to reach USD 55.8 billion by 2032, Says Graphical Research Powered by GMI

Selbyville, Delaware, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market size is estimated to amass USD 55.8 billion by 2032. The industry is set to observe notable growth driven by increasing R&D activities focused on developing novel therapeutics. Pharmaceutical companies are investing in the discovery and development of new GLP-1 receptor agonists with enhanced efficacy, safety, and patient convenience. Furthermore, researchers and manufacturers have made significant progress in developing oral formulations that ensure stability and effective delivery of the medication. These advancements have improved patient compliance and extended the reach of GLP-1 receptor agonists by offering more convenient treatment options.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/5864

Dulaglutide drug class to gain significant traction

The GLP-1 receptor agonist market from the dulaglutide is anticipated to grow at a robust pace over 2023-2032 attributed to its rising utilization by healthcare professionals due to its efficacy in glycemic control, weight management, and cardiovascular benefits. Dulaglutide has demonstrated superior outcomes in clinical trials, showing significant reductions in HbA1c levels and body weight. Additionally, its favorable safety profile and patient-friendly dosing regimen have contributed to its growing popularity, which is likely to fuel segment expansion.

Increasing preference for oral medications

The market from the oral segment is projected to gain momentum through 2032 on account of the introduction of oral formulations, which has revolutionized the market by providing a more convenient and patient-friendly option for diabetes management. Furthermore, advantages such as ease of use, improved patient compliance, and reduced treatment burden, have increased the preference for oral medications over injections among diabetes patients as it also eliminates the need for needles and the associated discomfort.

Asia Pacific to witness prominent growth

Asia Pacific held a sizable revenue share in the global GLP-1 receptor agonist market and is set to witness substantial development by 2032, attributed to the rising prevalence of diabetes driven by factors, such as changing lifestyles, unhealthy diets, and sedentary habits, which is contributing to the increasing demand for effective diabetes management drugs. Additionally, improvements in healthcare infrastructure, the availability of innovative treatment options, and the presence of key pharmaceutical companies investing in the development and commercialization of GLP-1 receptor agonists are supporting industry expansion.

Request for Report Customization @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/5864

GLP-1 receptor agonist market leaders

PegBio Co., Ltd., Innovent Biologics, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Sanofi, Novo-Nordisk A/S, AstraZeneca, Pfizer Inc., Amgen, Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, and Eli Lilly and Company, Inc. are some of the top players operating in the industry.

GLP-1 receptor agonist industry news

In January 2023, Novo Nordisk, a multinational pharmaceutical company, announced that its GLP-1 drug called Rybelsus received FDA approval for use as a first-line treatment for type 2 diabetes.

In May 2022, Eli Lilly and Company, a leading pharmaceutical company, received approval for Mounjaro, a subcutaneous injection in the U.S. as the world's first sustained-release GIP/GLP-1 receptor agonist. The company launched the injection later in June 2022.

Partial Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 3 GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market Insights

3.1 Industry landscape, 2018 – 2032 (USD Million)

3.2 Industry impact forces

3.2.1 Growth drivers

3.2.1.1 Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes and obesity

3.2.1.2 Increasing R&D activities for developing novel therapeutics

3.2.1.3 Formulation advancements of oral GLP-1 receptor agonists

3.2.1.4 Increasing awareness about diagnosis and treatment options for diabetes

3.2.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.2.2.1 Adverse effects associated with few GLP-1 agonist drugs

3.2.2.2 Product recalls by market players

3.3 Growth potential analysis

3.3.1 By drug class

3.3.2 By route of administration

3.3.3 By application

3.3.4 By distribution channel

3.4 COVID-19 impact analysis

3.5 Clinical trial analysis

3.6 Regulatory landscape

3.7 Porter’s analysis

3.8 PESTEL analysis

Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2022

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Company matrix analysis, 2022

4.3 Global company market share analysis, 2022

4.4 Competitive positioning matrix, 2022

4.5 Strategic dashboard, 2022

Browse Our Reports Store - GMIPulse @ https://www.gminsights.com/gmipulse

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.