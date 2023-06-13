Global 9-Decanoic Acid Methyl Esters Market to Reach US$ 331.7 Million by 2031, Growing at a CAGR of 5.4% From 2023-2031: TMR Report

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. – The 9-Decanoic Acid Methyl Esters Market is projected to experience a CAGR of 5.4% from 2023 to 2031, indicating a steady outlook for the global market. According to Transparency Market Research, sales of 9-decanoic acid methyl esters are slated to total US$ 331.7 million by the end of the aforementioned period of assessment.



A promising opportunity lies in the utilization of 9-decanoic acid methyl esters as a flavoring agent in the food and beverage industry. With the growing demand for natural and organic flavors, there is potential for this compound to offer unique taste profiles and enhance the sensory experience in various food products.

An intriguing opportunity arises from the exploration of 9-Decanoic Acid Methyl Esters as an active ingredient in the development of new pharmaceutical formulations. Its chemical properties make it a promising candidate for drug delivery systems, enabling targeted and controlled release of medications. This opens doors for innovative therapies and improved patient outcomes.

The market is witnessing a trend towards the development of sustainable and eco-friendly products. As consumers become more environmentally conscious, there is a growing demand for bio-based alternatives in various industries. 9-decanoic acid methyl esters, derived from renewable sources, align with this trend and offer opportunities for manufacturers to cater to this evolving consumer preference.

The integration of 9-decanoic acid methyl esters in the production of biodegradable detergents and cleaning agents is gaining momentum. These eco-friendly formulations present a unique opportunity to capture a niche market segment that values sustainability and reduced environmental impact. The application of 9-Decanoic acid methyl esters in the field of agriculture as pesticides and insecticides is an emerging trend. This compound exhibits potential as a biopesticide, providing effective pest control while minimizing the environmental risks associated with conventional chemical pesticides.

Key Findings of the Market Report

The personal care segment holds a significant share due to the rising demand for natural ingredients in cosmetics and skincare products.

The pharmaceutical grade segment dominates the 9-decanoic acid methyl esters market, followed by the food grade segment, while the others segment holds a smaller share.

The dominating segment in the 9-Decanoic acid methyl esters market is the chemical intermediates category, which encompasses a wide range of industrial processes and serves as a key component in various chemical manufacturing activities.



9-Decanoic Acid Methyl Esters Market Growth Drivers & Trends

The increasing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly chemicals is driving the adoption of 9-Decanoic acid methyl esters as a bio-based alternative in various industries.

The expanding applications in sectors such as personal care, lubricants, and pharmaceuticals are propelling market growth.

Stringent environmental regulations promoting the use of renewable chemicals are creating favorable market conditions.

Technological advancements in production processes are enhancing the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of 9-Decanoic acid methyl esters.

The growing awareness and preference for organic and natural products among consumers are driving the demand for 9-Decanoic acid methyl esters in various end-use applications.



Global 9-Decanoic Acid Methyl Esters Market: Regional Profile

In North America, the market is driven by robust industrial growth and increasing demand for sustainable chemicals.

Europe showcases a thriving market due to stringent environmental regulations and a strong focus on bio-based products.

Asia Pacific experiences rapid growth owing to expanding manufacturing sectors and rising disposable incomes.

Latin America presents untapped potential, with growing investments in various industries.

The Middle East and Africa witness steady growth supported by increasing industrial activities.



9-Decanoic Acid Methyl Esters Market: Competitive Landscape

The 9-decanoic acid methyl esters market is a thriving arena with fierce competition and promising opportunities. Rising demand for organic alternatives and innovative applications opens doors for newcomers, fostering a dynamic landscape where quality, cost-effectiveness, and environmental consciousness play pivotal roles in determining market supremacy. Some prominent manufacturers are as follows:

Matreya LLC

BASF SE

Procter & Gamble Chemicals

TCI Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

Alfa Aesar

Merck Group

Chemsky (Shanghai) International Co. Ltd.

J&K Scientific Ltd.

Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

LGC Limited

Elevance Renewable Sciences Inc.

Yancheng City Chunzhu Aroma Co. Ltd.

Cayman Chemicals

Arkema

Celanese Corporation



Some important developments concerning 9-Decanoic Acid Methyl Esters are as follows:

In June 2023, starting from Q2 2023, BASF introduced more alkoxylation capacity in Antwerp, Belgium, and Ludwigshafen, Germany. This investment significantly enhances capacity by over 150,000 metric tons per year, primarily benefiting European customers.



9-Decanoic Acid Methyl Esters Market: Key Segments

By Purity

Up to 98%

Above 98%

By Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Food Grade

Others



By Application

Flavoring Agents

Perfumes

Detergents

Drug Delivery

Chemical Intermediates

Pesticides & Insecticides

Supplements

Others

By End-use

Food & Beverage

Homecare

Pharmaceutical

Chemical

Agriculture

Personal Care

Others



By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



