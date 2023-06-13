Currency Exchange International Announces 30% Increase in Revenue for the Three and Six-Months Ended April 30, 2023 versus the Prior Year

TORONTO, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Currency Exchange International, Corp. (the “Group” or “CXI”) (TSX: CXI; OTCBB: CURN), announces its financial results and Management’s Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”) for the three and six-month periods ended April 30, 2023 (all figures are in U.S. dollars except where otherwise indicated). The complete financial statements and MD&A can be found on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Randolph Pinna, CEO of the Group, stated, “The second quarter of 2023 demonstrated strong year-over-year growth as increased demand for international travel reaches near pre-COVID levels. The return to more traditional seasonality in travel patterns have translated into the second quarter showing continued strong growth in banknotes leading into the third quarter being the strongest as it relates to banknote revenue. We anticipate this pattern will reoccur in 2023, supported by continued year-over-year growth as international travel is expected to recover to pre-pandemic levels during this year. Continued execution against our strategic plan, in which significant investments are being made in our people, infrastructure and technology platforms to support more efficient future growth remains a top priority. The second quarter continued the successful transition to our new organizational structure that took effect on November 1, 2022, and I am confident that we have the right team and systems to achieve our vision of remaining a leading preferred provider of foreign exchange solutions for financial institutions globally.”

Corporate Highlights for the three-months ended April 30, 2023:

The Group experienced significant growth, 41% in the Banknotes product line with increased market share as the Group’s subsidiary, Exchange Bank of Canada, continued to leverage the foreign bank international cash services program with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and consumer demand for foreign currencies improving as international travel reaches near pre-COVID levels in both the US and Canada;

The Group continued its focus and investment in the International Payments product line, having processed 30,394 payments transactions, representing $2.6 billion in volume in the three-month period ended April 30, 2023. This compares to 29,120 transactions on $2.8 billion of volume in the three-month period ending April 30, 2022; and

Increased penetration of the financial institution sector in the U.S. with the addition of 92 new clients, representing 142 transacting locations.

Financial Highlights for the three-months ended April 30, 2023, compared to the three-months ended April 30, 2023:

Revenue increased 30% or $4.2 million to $18.3 million for the three-month period ended April 30, 2023, as compared to $14.1 million in the three-month period ending April 30, 2022. The Banknotes product line accounted for $15.3 million of the revenue, an increase of 41% and the Payments product line represented $3.0 million of the revenue, a decrease of 7% over the prior year;

Net operating income increased 30% or $0.8 million to $3.7 million for the three-month period ended April 30, 2023, from a net operating income of $2.9 million in the same period in the prior year;

Net income increased 71% or $0.9 million to $2.2 million in the three-month period ended April 30, 2023, from a net income of $1.3 million in the same period in the prior year;

Earnings per share was $0.35 on a basic and $0.33 on a fully diluted basis for the three-month period ended April 30, 2023, compared to earnings per share of $0.20 and $0.19, respectively, in the same period in the prior year; and

The Group had strong liquidity and capital positions of $64.4 million in net working capital, and $73.1 million in total equity as at April 30, 2023.

Financial Highlights for the six-months ended April 30, 2023, compared to the six-months ended April 30, 2022:

Revenue increased 31% or $8.4 million to $34.9 million for the six-month period ended April 30, 2023, as compared to $26.5 million in the six-month period ending April 30, 2022. The Banknotes product line accounted for $28.4 million of the revenue, an increase of 34% and the Payments product line represented $6.5 million of the revenue, an increase of 21% over the prior year;

Net operating income increased 8% or $0.5 million to $6.5 million for the six-month period ended April 30, 2023, from a net operating income of $6.0 million in the same period in the prior year;

Net income increased 36% or $1.0 million to $3.8 million in the six-month period ended April 30, 2023, from a net income of $2.8 million in the same period in the prior year;

Cash flow from operating activities, excluding the changes in balance sheet accounts, increased 22% or $1.1 million to $5.8 million in the six-month period ended April 30, 2023 from $4.7 million in the same period in the prior year; and

Earnings per share was $0.60 on a basic and $0.57 on a fully diluted basis for the six-month period ended April 30, 2023 compared to earnings per share of $0.44 and $0.43, respectively, in the same period in the prior year.

Selected Financial Data

Three-months

ending Revenue Net operating

income (loss) Net income

(loss) Total assets Total equity Earnings (loss)

per share

(diluted) $ $ $ $ $ $ 4/30/2023 18,345,342 3,743,075 2,243,714 134,697,253 73,104,851 0.33 1/31/2023 16,468,402 2,734,159 1,589,499 133,072,968 71,448,732 0.24 10/31/2022 19,800,463 5,401,678 4,383,876 125,528,832 69,305,509 0.66 7/31/2022 20,661,423 7,321,589 4,585,806 155,757,016 65,598,381 0.70 4/30/2022 14,071,953 2,888,757 1,308,445 150,804,096 60,821,752 0.19 1/31/2022 12,450,282 3,111,368 1,504,999 129,297,226 59,332,997 0.23 10/31/2021 10,125,893 775,748 1,633,766 102,982,531 58,015,799 0.25 7/31/2021 8,633,413 1,047,889 (120,246) 92,962,398 56,319,701 (0.02)

About Currency Exchange International, Corp.

Currency Exchange International is in the business of providing comprehensive foreign exchange technology and processing services for banks, credit unions, businesses, and consumers in the United States and select clients globally. Primary products and services include the exchange of foreign currencies, wire transfer payments, Global EFTs, and foreign cheque clearing. Wholesale customers are served through its proprietary FX software applications delivered on its web-based interface, www.cxifx.com (“CXIFX”), its related APIs with core banking platforms, and through personal relationship managers. Consumers are served through Group-owned retail branches, agent retail branches, and its e-commerce platform, order.ceifx.com (“OnlineFX”).

The Group’s wholly-owned Canadian subsidiary, Exchange Bank of Canada, based in Toronto, Canada, provides foreign exchange and international payment services in Canada and select international foreign jurisdictions. Customers are served through the use of its proprietary software, www.ebcfx.com (“EBCFX”), related APIs to core banking platforms, and personal relationship managers.

