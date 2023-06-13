Actinic Keratosis Treatment Market to reach USD 9.7 billion by 2032, Says Graphical Research Powered by GMI

Selbyville, Delaware, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Actinic Keratosis Treatment Market size to be worth USD 9.7 billion by 2032. The industry gains is driven by the increasing cases of actinic keratosis and the rising demand for effective treatment options. Actinic keratosis is a common skin condition characterized by the presence of rough, scaly patches on the skin, usually caused by prolonged exposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation. If left untreated, actinic keratosis can progress to skin cancer, making early diagnosis and treatment crucial.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/5859





Moreover, the disease incidence is particularly high in regions with abundant sunlight exposure, such as North America, Europe, and Australia. Factors such as the growing aging population, increasing awareness about skin cancer prevention, coupled with focus among pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies on R&D to introduce novel actinic keratosis treatment options with high efficacy.

Inclination for photodynamic therapy for its better efficacy & safety

The actinic keratosis treatment market is classified into topical, photodynamic therapy, and surgery. The actinic keratosis treatment industry size from photodynamic therapy (PDT) segment will expand at notable pace through 2032, as this therapy offers a non-invasive and highly effective approach to managing the condition. PDT involves the application of a photosensitizing agent to the affected area, followed by exposure to light of a specific wavelength. This combination activates the photosensitizer, generating reactive oxygen species that selectively destroy the abnormal cells while sparing healthy tissue. PDT has gained popularity due to its excellent cosmetic outcomes and minimal side effects, making it a preferred choice for patients seeking a non-surgical treatment option.

Availability of tailored treatments in dermatology clinics

The actinic keratosis treatment market is divided into homecare, dermatology clinics, and hospitals & oncology centers among others. The industry share from dermatology clinics will record a strong progression by 2032. These settings are staffed with dermatologists, physicians, and healthcare professionals who possess expertise in dermatological care & treatment. Dermatology clinics offer a comprehensive range of services, including consultations, diagnostic procedures, and various treatment modalities tailored to individual patient needs. They also serve as centers for patient education and awareness, promoting preventive measures and skin health practices.

Huge population to fuel Asia Pacific market evolution

The report cites that Asia Pacific actinic keratosis treatment market revenue will grow substantially over 2023-2032, owing to rising demand for effective therapies. The increasing awareness about actinic keratosis and its potential progression to skin cancer is leading to a greater emphasis on early diagnosis & treatment. The region is witnessing a high incidence of actinic keratosis, primarily attributed to the large population, diverse climatic conditions, and cultural practices. The improving healthcare infrastructure and rising disposable income in countries like China, India, and Japan are facilitating greater accessibility to dermatological care & advanced treatment modalities.

Request for Report Customization @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/5859

Actinic Keratosis Treatment MarketPlayers

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Biofrontera AG, Galderma S.A., and Almirall, S.A. among others.

Actinic Keratosis Treatment Industry News

In December 2020, Almirall, S.A., a renowned global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to skin health, received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its topical treatment, Klisyri® (tirbanibulin), for actinic keratosis (AK) on the face or scalp. The product was made available in the U.S. in Q1 2021.

Partial Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 3 Actinic Keratosis Treatment Industry Insights



3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.2 Industry impact forces

3.2.1 Growth drivers

3.2.1.1 Rising prevalence of actinic keratosis

3.2.1.2 Favourable reimbursement policies

3.2.1.3 Growing demand for minimally invasive procedures

3.2.1.4 Increasing number of drug approvals and novel therapies

3.2.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.2.2.1 Risk and side effects associated with available treatment options

3.3 Growth potential analysis

3.3.1 By therapy

3.3.2 By drug class

3.3.3 By end-use

3.4 COVID- 19 impact analysis

3.5 Technological advancements

3.6 Regulatory landscape

3.6.1 U.S.

3.6.2 Europe

3.7 Pipeline analysis

3.8 Porter's analysis

3.9 PESTEL analysis

Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2022

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Company matrix analysis, 2022

4.3 Competitive analysis of major market players

4.4 Competitive positioning matrix

4.5 Strategy dashboard

4.6 Strategic outlook matrix

Browse Our Reports Store - GMIPulse @ https://www.gminsights.com/gmipulse

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.