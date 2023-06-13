Medical Imaging Services Market to cross USD 968 billion by 2032, Says Graphical Research Powered by GMI

Selbyville, Delaware, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Medical Imaging Services Market size will surpass USD 968 billion by 2032. The industry has witnessed significant expansion in recent years, driven by advancements in technology and the increasing demand for accurate diagnostic tools. Medical imaging plays a crucial role in the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of various diseases and conditions. With the rise in chronic diseases and an aging population, the demand for medical imaging services continues to rise.

Technological development in X-Ray imaging

The medical imaging services market is divided into MRI, mammography, X-Ray imaging, nuclear imaging, ultrasound, and computed tomography. X-ray medical imaging services play a vital role in diagnosing and monitoring various medical conditions influencing industry development through 2032. X-ray imaging utilizes ionizing radiation to produce detailed images of bones, organs, and tissues. It is widely used for detecting fractures, evaluating lung conditions, and identifying abnormalities in the skeletal system. X-ray technology has evolved with the advent of digital radiography, enabling faster image acquisition, improved image quality, and reduced radiation exposure.

Better patient outcomes across diagnostics centers

The medical imaging services market is segmented into clinics, hospitals, diagnostic centers, and ambulatory surgical centers. Diagnostic centers play a crucial role in utilizing medical imaging services to provide accurate and timely diagnoses driving the industry expansion by 2032. These centers employ various imaging modalities, including X-ray, MRI, CT scans, ultrasound, and PET scans, to capture detailed images of the internal structures of the body. Medical imaging aids in the detection and evaluation of a wide range of conditions, such as fractures, tumors, infections, cardiovascular diseases, and neurological disorders. Diagnostic centers employ skilled radiologists and technologists who interpret the images and collaborate with healthcare professionals to guide treatment decisions.

Rising aging population across European countries

Medical imaging services market in Europe will experience significant progression by 2032. Factors such as technological advancements, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and the aging population have contributed to the market's progress. Europe boasts a well-established healthcare infrastructure and a high level of awareness about the benefits of medical imaging services. The region has witnessed a rise in the adoption of advanced imaging modalities, including MRI, CT scans, ultrasound, and nuclear medicine, for accurate diagnosis and treatment planning.

Moreover, government initiatives to promote early disease detection and regular screening programs have further fueled the demand for medical imaging services in Europe. The market is projected to continue its growth trajectory with ongoing advancements in imaging technology and increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure.

Key players in the global medical imaging services market

Some of the players prevailing in the market are Alliance Medical Limited (Life Healthcare Group), Circle Health Group Ltd, Royal Brompton Hospital, The London Clinic, Ramsay Health Care UK, Medica Group PLC, Qure.ai, Vista Health, The Medical Chambers Kensington, Pall Mall Medical Diagnostic Centre, Echelon Health, and Welbeck Health Partners.

Partial Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 3 Medical Imaging Services Industry Insights

3.1 Industry segmentation

3.2 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.3 Industry impact forces

3.3.1 Growth drivers

3.3.1.1 Incremental innovations and advancements in medical imaging technology

3.3.1.2 Rise in healthcare expenditure

3.3.1.3 Increasing disease burden along with rapidly growing geriatric population base

3.3.1.4 Emergence and adoption of artificial intelligence in radiology

3.3.1.5 Favorable government initiatives

3.3.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.3.2.1 High cost of imaging procedures

3.3.2.2 Changes in reimbursement policies

3.4 Growth potential analysis

3.4.1 By modality

3.4.2 By end-use

3.5 COVID- 19 impact analysis

3.6 Reimbursement scenario

3.7 Regulatory landscape

3.7.1 U.S.

3.7.2 Europe

3.8 Porter's analysis

3.9 PESTEL analysis

Chapter 4 Competitive landscape

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Company matrix analysis, 2021

4.3 Competitive dashboard

4.4 Company market share, 2021

4.5 Competitive analysis of major market players

4.6 Competitive positioning matrix

4.7 Strategic outlook matrix

