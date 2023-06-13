Vessel Sealing Devices Market to exceed USD 5 billion by 2032, Says Graphical Research Powered by GMI

Selbyville, Delaware, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Vessel Sealing Devices Market size will cross USD 5 billion by 2032. The growing healthcare industry globally is creating a strong impetus for market expansion. Governments across developed and developing economies are putting in consolidated efforts to expand their healthcare infrastructure. For instance, in October 2022, the U.S. government unveiled an investment of USD 110 million to improve healthcare for the rural population.

Ultrasonic vessel sealing devices to gain popularity

The ultrasonic segment will expand exponentially through 2032. These devices offer high precision and maneuverability, allowing surgeons to target specific vessels and tissues with accuracy. Additionally, by effectively sealing vessels, these devices contribute to better patient outcomes, reduced blood loss, and a lower risk of complications such as hematoma or seroma formation. This can lead to faster recovery and shorter hospital stays for patients.

General surgery segment to dominate the application landscape

Vessel sealing devices market value from the general surgery segment will increase considerably through 2032. Growing number of general surgeries globally has increased product uptake over the years. These devices seal blood vessels from small capillaries to larger arteries and veins to prevent excessive bleeding and maintain a clear surgical field. Additionally, they enable the surgeon to cut and seal blood vessels along the colon or rectum, facilitating the removal of diseased or damaged sections of the bowel.

Ambulatory surgical centers to emerge as a prominent end-user

The vessel sealing devices industry share from the ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) segment will grow at a lucrative CAGR from 2023 to 2032. High availability of advanced vessel sealing devices in these facilities will contribute to segment growth. Moreover, cost-effectiveness and patient-centric approach of these facilities has increased their adoption. An increasing number of ASCs with highly skilled healthcare professionals will further positively affect the segment outlook.

Asia Pacific to dominate the vessel sealing devices industry

Asia Pacific vessel sealing devices market size will garner notable gains through 2032. Surging incidences of chronic disorders such as cancer, heart disease, and others have increased the number of surgical procedures in the region, increasing the need for vessel sealing devices. According to the Journal of Thoracic Oncology, lung cancer is responsible for around 5.9% of all cancers in India. The regional expansion can also be credited to the flourishing medical device industry owing to favorable regulatory scenarios.

Vessel Sealing Devices Industry Players

Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH, Johnson & Johnson, Martin Group, Medtronic plc, BOWA Medical, and Intuitive Surgical, among others

Vessel Sealing Devices Market News:

In June 2021, Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH, a prominent healthcare firm, announced its intent to acquire Maxer Endoscopy, for the expansion of its surgical endoscopy business.

Partial Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 3 Vessel Sealing Devices Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.2 Industry impact forces

3.2.1 Growth drivers

3.2.1.1 Increasing demand for minimally invasive surgery

3.2.1.2 Technological advancements in vessel sealing devices

3.2.1.3 Rising prevalence of chronic diseases

3.2.1.4 Increasing awareness regarding benefits offered by vessel sealing devices

3.2.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.2.2.1 High cost of vessel sealing devices

3.2.2.2 Availability of alternative method of treatment

3.3 Growth potential analysis

3.3.1 By product

3.3.2 By technology

3.3.3 By application

3.3.4 By end-use

3.4 COVID- 19 impact analysis

3.5 Regulatory landscape

3.5.1 U.S.

3.5.2 Europe

3.6 Reimbursement scenario

3.7 Pricing analysis, 2022

3.8 Key market trends

3.9 Technology landscape

3.10 Future market trends

3.11 Value chain analysis

3.12 Gap Analysis

3.13 Porter's analysis

3.14 PESTEL analysis

