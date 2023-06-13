Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. Announces Results of Directors Vote

CALGARY, Alberta, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSX – PEY) ("Peyto") is pleased to announce that the nominees listed in the information circular – proxy statement dated March 28, 2023 were elected as directors of Peyto at Peyto's annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held today, June 13, 2023. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting are set out below.
Election of Directors
On a vote by ballot, each of the following eight nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Peyto:
|Nominee
|Outcome of Vote
|Votes For
|Votes Withheld
|Donald Gray
|Elected
|47,729,123
|46,599,621
|Michael MacBean
|Elected
|74,156,222
|20,172,522
|Brian Davis
|Elected
|87,312,482
|7,016,262
|Darren Gee
|Elected
|88,414,884
|5,913,860
|Jean-Paul Lachance
|Elected
|92,395,011
|1,933,733
|Jocelyn McMinn
|Elected
|91,258,108
|3,070,636
|John W. Rossall
|Elected
|85,468,174
|8,860,570
|Debra Gerlach
|Elected
|92,727,012
|1,601,732
Gregory Fletcher and Kathy Turgeon did not stand for re-election as directors at the Meeting. Peyto wishes to thank each of Mr. Fletcher and Ms. Turgeon for their service as directors of Peyto. Ms. Turgeon continues to serve as the Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Peyto.
