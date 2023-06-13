Dental Imaging Market size to surpass USD 7 billion by 2032, Says Graphical Research Powered by GMI

Selbyville, Delaware, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Dental Imaging Market size will exceed USD 7 billion by 2032. Rapid advancements in dental imaging systems are paving the way for market growth. Digital radiography has replaced traditional film-based X-rays, offering numerous benefits such as reduced radiation exposure, instant image acquisition, and enhanced image quality. Digital sensors and phosphor plates now capture images, which can be viewed on computer screens, shared electronically, and stored digitally for easy retrieval. Additionally, CBCT scanners that offer high-resolution images with a lower radiation dose than medical CT scans have gained widespread traction, resulting in increased product uptake.

CBCT equipment demand to gain momentum

The dental imaging market share form CBCT equipment will grow at a noticeable CAGR from 2023 to 2032. Surging advancements in these devices are supplementing segment expansion. Modern CBCT scanners now offer higher-resolution imaging, providing detailed three-dimensional (3D) images of the oral and maxillofacial region. The improved resolution allows for better visualization of dental structures, bone morphology, and anatomical features, aiding in diagnosis and treatment planning. Moreover, advancements in CBCT technology have focused on optimizing radiation dose while maintaining image quality.

Reduced radiation exposure with extraoral imaging systems to favor their adoption

The extraoral imaging systems market size will expand significantly through 2032. Extraoral imaging systems utilize digital technology and advanced imaging techniques, resulting in lower radiation doses than traditional film-based imaging. Additionally, these systems offer greater comfort and convenience for patients, especially those who experience discomfort during intraoral imaging, which favors their adoption. They provide detailed 3D images of the jawbone, allowing precise evaluation of bone quality, quantity, and anatomical structures.

Dental clinics to emerge as a lucrative end-use segment

Dental imaging market value from the dental clinics segment will witness notable gains through 2032. Growing number of dental clinics across the globe has increased patient footfall. Additionally, high availability of advanced diagnostic tools in these facilities will further contribute to segment expansion. Moreover, the increasing prevalence of oral health issues globally has increased patient visits in dental clinics.

Asia Pacific to dominate the dental imaging industry

Asia Pacific market share will grow at a considerable CAGR from 2023 to 2032. Growing geriatric population and its susceptibility to oral disorders has increased the need for dental imaging systems in the region. Moreover, surging awareness about advanced imaging systems such as CBCT scanners and others is further positively affecting regional expansion. Industry players operating in the region are emphasizing developing innovative products to expand their global footprint.

Dental Imaging Market Players

Carestream Health, Flow Dental, FONA Italy, Envista Holdings Corporation, ACTEON Group, Midmark Corporation, and DURR DENTAL SE, among others

Dental Imaging Industry News:

In April 2022, Envista Holdings Corporation, a leading dental equipment manufacturer announced the acquisition of Carestream Dental's Intraoral Scanner business.

