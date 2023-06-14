Electric Barbecue Grill Sales Estimated to Hit USD 3.4 Billion by 2031, Griddles Segment Dominates the Market in Near Future - TMR Report

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - Manufacturers in the market are reiterating on the eco-friendly nature of electric barbecue grill over charcoal and gas grills, such as lower carbon footprint and lower air pollution.



Surge in popularity of grilled food in outdoor dining is bolstering utilization of barbecue. This is expected to accelerate market development. The global electric barbecue grill market was valued at US$ 2.13 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 3.4 Bn by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2023 to 2031.

Rapid increase in inclination toward Western cuisines is likely to propel the demand for new grilling techniques, especially among chefs and home cooks. This is likely to strengthen demand for electric barbecue grill in the near future. Rise in proclivity toward low-calorie food recipes is likely to spur the usage of electric barbecue.

Consumers are becoming aware of new grilling styles and healthy barbecue recipes that are lower in fat content. Considerable demand for electric barbecue grill among household users in developing countries is expected to offer significant revenue opportunities for companies operating in the market. Introduction of sleek, compact, and elegantly designed barbecue has broadened the market outlook in recent years.

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 2.13 Bn Estimated Value US$ 3.4 Bn Growth Rate - CAGR 4.9% Forecast Period 2023-2031 No. of Pages 120 Pages Market Segmentation Type, Application, Distribution Channel Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered DeLonghi SpA, Midea Group., RH Peterson Co., Roller Grill International, Taylor Company, The Coleman Company, Inc., The Holland Grill Company Inc., The Middleby Corp., Weber-Stephen Products LLC, Glen Dimplex Americas

Key Findings of Study

Considerable Demand for Electric Barbecue G rill Among Residential Users : Significant inclination of residential consumers toward smoke-free grilled food is anticipated to bolster the demand for electric barbecue grill. Based on application, the residential sector is projected to constitute the leading share of the electric barbecue grill market from 2023 to 2031.



Increase in Focus on Incorporation of New Technologies in Griddles : Based on type, the griddles segment is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace in the global electric barbecue grill market in the next few years.



Based on type, the griddles segment is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace in the global electric barbecue grill market in the next few years. Rapid increase in adoption of innovative grilling techniques is bolstering the usage of flat-top grills. This, in turn, is expected to strengthen the demand for griddles, which are widely used in cooking smaller and delicate food items such as eggs, shrimps, and eggs.



Rise in usage of barbecue in backyard parties and outdoor cooking, including food trucks, is also expected to bolster the griddles segment.



Key Growth Drivers of Electric Barbecue Market

Rapid increase in popularity of grilled food in a variety of cuisines is key factor driving the electric barbecue grill market. Rise in preference for Western cooking style, especially grilling, smoking, and roasting, is anticipated to augment the demand for electric barbecue grill.



Surge in popularity of grilled food among residential consumers is propelling the demand for new technologies in electric barbecue grill. Consistent innovation in griddles and incorporation of new features in smokers are likely to strengthen the demand for electric barbecue grill among urban consumers in the next few years.



Regional Growth Dynamics

North America is anticipated to constitute major share of the global electric barbecue grill market in 2022. Rise in adoption of barbecue in the U.S. and Canada among commercial users is projected to propel the market in North America in the next few years. Rapid increase in demand for barbeque style cooking among residential users is anticipated to augment market size in the region.

Europe and Asia Pacific are lucrative markets for electric barbecue grill. Steady increase in disposable income of the people, especially in Asian countries, over the last few years and significant shift from regional toward Western cooking styles are likely to propel the electric barbecue grill market. Rise in awareness about health benefits of grilling is estimated to fuel the demand for electric barbecue grill in the next few years.

Competition Landscape

Manufacturers and sellers of electric barbecue grill are focusing on extensive research and development activities in order to launch innovative, cutting-edge technologies for several grilling and cooking styles. Most leading companies are focusing on product portfolio expansion to increase their market share.

Prominent companies operating in the electric barbecue grill market are

DeLonghi SpA

Midea Group

RH Peterson Co.

Roller Grill International

Taylor Company

The Coleman Company, Inc.

The Hollard Grill Company Inc.

The Middleby Corp

Weber-Stephen Products LLC



Segmentation

The electric barbecue grill market is segmented based on

Type

Griddles

Smoker

Application

Commercial

Residential

Distribution Channel

Online E-commerce Websites Company-owned Websites

Offline Hypermarket / Supermarket Specialty Stores Brand Stores Other Retail Stores



Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



