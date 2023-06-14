Tablet Coating Market to exceed USD 1.4 billion by 2032, Says Graphical Research Powered by GMI

Selbyville, Delaware, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Tablet Coating Market size is estimated to surpass USD 1.4 billion by 2032. The increasing adoption of orphan drugs and medications developed for treating rare diseases or conditions is one of the major factors impelling the market revenue. These drugs often require specialized formulations, including tablet coatings, to ensure targeted drug delivery, improved stability, and taste masking. Thereby, the growing focus on the treatment of rare diseases and the introduction of favorable incentives for orphan drug development along with increasing R&D investments by pharmaceutical companies in orphan drugs will contribute to the high demand for tablet coating.Top of Form

Sugar tablet coatings to gain huge prominence

The sugar tablet coating market is set to gain significant traction from 2023 to 2032 owing to their widespread usage in pharmaceutical and confectionery sectors. Sugar coatings provide glossy and smooth finish to tablets and improved taste while masking any unpleasant flavors and enhancing patient acceptability. The increasing demand for patient-friendly and palatable dosage forms coupled with the growing popularity of chewable and orally disintegrating tablets.

Scaling preference for functional modifying tablet coatings

The functional modifying tablet coating market is projected to exhibit steady growth over 2023-2032 due to the growing need for customized drug delivery systems, patient-centric formulations, and enhanced therapeutic outcomes. Functional modifying coatings are designed to provide specific functionalities to tablets, such as controlled release, enteric protection, taste masking, moisture protection, and improved stability. To that end, pharmaceutical companies are increasingly adopting functional modifying coatings to meet specific the requirements for targeted drug release and to improve patient compliance.

Increasing application in nutraceuticals

The tablet coating market from the nutraceutical segment is estimated to grow at a robust CAGR from 2023-2032 driven by the rising population of health-conscious consumers. Tablet coatings are essential for the manufacturing of nutraceutical tablets as they provide protection, stability, and improved aesthetics. Additionally, the rising advancements in coating technologies have led to the development of specialized coatings for targeted release and improved bioavailability of nutraceutical ingredients.

Asia Pacific to emerge as a key market

Asia Pacific held a sizable revenue share of the tablet coating market and is poised to record substantial progression from 2023 to 2032. The rapid expansion of the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries, increasing healthcare expenditure, and the rising rate of population with access to healthcare services are contributing to the market expansion. Moreover, the presence of a large manufacturing base, favourable government initiatives, and surging R&D investments are further supporting the regional market expansion.

Tablet Coating Industry Leaders

Some of the prominent tablet coating industry players include Roquette Frères, Kerry Group plc, DuPont De Nemours, Inc., Colorcon, Merck KGaA, JRS Pharma, Evonik Industries AG, Ashland Global Holding, Inc., Eastman Chemical Company, and Sensient Technologies Corporation.

Tablet Coating Market News

In February 2023, TAIM Srl, a leading producer of technological equipment for the pharmaceutical sector, partnered with ASHLAND GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC. to demonstrate the coating process for placebo pills using the brand-new Aqua Genesis film coating technology.

