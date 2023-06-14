Adhesion Barrier Market to surpass USD 1.3 billion by 2032, Says Graphical Research Powered by GMI

Selbyville, Delaware, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Adhesion Barrier Market size will cross USD 1.3 billion by 2032. The industry value is set to experience substantial growth by 2032 as surgical procedures become more prevalent and the demand for effective postoperative care increases. Adhesion barriers play a crucial role in preventing abnormal scar tissue formation and reducing the risk of adhesions after surgery. With advancements in surgical techniques and an increasing focus on patient outcomes.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/5884

One of the primary factors fueling the market expansion is the increasing awareness about the benefits of using adhesion barriers in surgical procedures. Adhesions, abnormal bands of scar tissue, can form after surgery and cause complications such as pain, bowel obstruction, infertility, and compromised organ function. Adhesion barriers provide a physical barrier between tissues, reducing the risk of adhesion formation and subsequent complications. Surgeons and healthcare professionals are recognizing the importance of using adhesion barriers to enhance patient outcomes and improve postoperative care, leading to greater adoption of these products.

Increased adoption of synthetic adhesion barriers

The synthetic adhesion barrier market is experiencing significant growth as it offers effective solutions for preventing adhesion formation after surgical procedures. Synthetic adhesion barriers are composed of biocompatible materials that form a physical barrier between tissues, reducing the risk of adhesion formation. These barriers are designed to be easy to handle and apply, providing surgeons with a convenient option for enhancing patient outcomes. With advancements in materials science and continuous product innovations.

Use of liquid adhesion barrier in the healthcare sector

The liquid adhesion barrier market is witnessing notable growth as it provides a versatile and convenient solution for preventing adhesion formation during surgical procedures. Liquid adhesion barriers are applied in a liquid or gel form, allowing for easy application and conforming to irregular tissue surfaces. They create a protective layer that acts as a barrier between tissues, reducing the risk of adhesion formation. The liquid form enables precise and targeted application, making it suitable for various surgical specialties.

High demand for adhesion prevention in neurosurgical procedures

Neurological surgeries application is witnessing significant growth as the demand for effective adhesion prevention in neurosurgical procedures increases. Neurological surgeries often involve delicate and intricate procedures, where the prevention of adhesions is crucial to preserve optimal tissue function and patient outcomes. Adhesion barriers provide a protective barrier between tissues, minimizing the risk of adhesion formation and subsequent complications. With advancements in adhesion barrier technology and increased awareness among neurosurgeons, the market for adhesion barriers in neurological surgeries is expanding rapidly, offering improved patient care and outcomes in this specialized field of medicine.

Presence of robust healthcare sector in Europe

Europe adhesion barrier market is experiencing significant growth due to the region's robust healthcare infrastructure and increasing emphasis on surgical advancements. Adhesion barriers play a crucial role in preventing postoperative complications and improving patient outcomes. With a rising number of surgical procedures and the growing awareness among healthcare professionals about the benefits of adhesion barriers, the demand for these products is on the rise. Additionally, favorable government regulations and the presence of key market players in Europe contribute to the market's growth.

Request for Report Customization @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/5884

Introduction of new players in the adhesion barrier market

Johnson & Johnson, Leader Biomedical, Baxter International, Anika Therapeutics, Becton Dickinson and Company, Atrium Medical Corporation, and Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation among others are some of the leading brands in the market.

Partial Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:



Chapter 3 Adhesion Barrier Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.2 Industry impact forces

3.2.1 Growth drivers

3.2.1.1 Increase in the number of surgical procedures

3.2.1.2 Rising geriatric population

3.2.1.3 Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases

3.2.1.4 Rising sports related injuries

3.2.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.2.2.1 Stringent regulations and reluctance of surgeons to use adhesion barriers

3.3 Growth potential analysis

3.3.1 By product

3.3.2 By formulation

3.3.3 By application

3.4 COVID-19 impact analysis

3.5 Regulatory landscape

3.5.1 North America

3.5.2 Europe

3.5.3 Asia Pacific

3.6 Reimbursement scenario

3.7 Technology landscape

3.8 Future market trends

3.9 Porter’s analysis

3.10 PESTEL analysis

Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2022

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Company matrix analysis, 2022

4.3 Competitive positioning matrix

4.4 Vendor matrix analysis

4.5 Strategy dashboard, 2022

Browse Our Reports Store - GMIPulse @ https://www.gminsights.com/gmipulse

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.