FedEx and Floship Form Commercial Partnership to Deliver What’s Next in E-Commerce

HONG KONG, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) and Floship, a leading global circular supply chains solutions provider for e-commerce brands, today announced a partnership designed to provide enhanced fulfillment and logistics services to e-tailers worldwide.



Through investment by the FedEx Innovation Lab (FIL), the partnership will create an end-to-end digitalized fulfillment and return solution, enhancing operational efficiency through optimal inventory management and best-in-class delivery using FedEx services.

This partnership will give FedEx’s e-commerce customers access to Floship’s global network of warehouses and powerful logistics platform’s capabilities to streamline their e-commerce fulfillment operations. At the same time, Floship’s customers will be able to leverage FedEx global networks as well as a full range of FedEx extensive transportation options to optimize their operations.

Additionally, FedEx’s and Floship’s cross-border e-commerce customers in Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Europe, and North America will gain access to enhanced fulfillment, last-mile delivery, as well as hassle-free returns.

“Partnerships like this will help us accelerate how we reimagine the future of logistics,” said Salil Chari, senior vice president, Marketing and Customer Experience for Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa (AMEA) region, FedEx Express. “E-commerce sales continue to grow worldwide1. With the growing shift to online purchasing, consumers are looking for seamless service – from delivery times and easy returns to personalized experiences2. At the same time, e-tailers are seeking to improve service levels while optimizing their operations and lowering their cost-to-serve. Collaborating with industry innovators like Floship will help online retailers better compete supported by the FedEx global logistics network.”

Speaking on the partnership, Joshua Tsui, Floship’s CEO shared, “Floship is tremendously thrilled to be working alongside FedEx to redefine the global e-commerce fulfillment landscape. As more consumers around the world embrace e-commerce, businesses must come together to provide customers with innovative solutions that redefine the traditional linear supply chain. By bringing this collaboration to market, our mutual goal is to provide e-commerce brands and retailers with a one-stop, all-inclusive two-way supply chain solution that enables brands to grow at an exponential rate whilst simultaneously delivering a superior customer experience.”

The FedEx Innovation Lab (FIL) makes early-stage investments in rising start-ups primarily in India. These collaborations will bring additional value in terms of capabilities and speed to market to start-up firms through FedEx’s global networks, resources, and customer base. The collaborations will also help expand FedEx advanced digital capabilities globally as it continues to evolve its operations and product offerings to meet the needs of the modern supply chain. This is the second investment by FIL.

About FedEx Corp.

FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) provides customers and businesses worldwide with a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services. With annual revenue of $93 billion, the company offers integrated business solutions through operating companies competing collectively, operating collaboratively and innovating digitally as one FedEx. Consistently ranked among the world’s most admired and trusted employers, FedEx inspires its more than 530,000 employees to remain focused on safety, the highest ethical and professional standards and the needs of their customers and communities. FedEx is committed to connecting people and possibilities around the world responsibly and resourcefully, with a goal to achieve carbon-neutral operations by 2040. To learn more, please visit fedex.com/about, or follow us on LinkedIn, and Facebook.

About Floship

Floship’s global circular supply chain ecosystem solutions cover all aspects of the global supply chain, ensuring minimal operation effort for e-commerce businesses, and allowing business owners to concentrate on driving growth with investment flexibility while gaining peace of mind.

Learn more at www.floship.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

