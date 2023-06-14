Industrial Pumps to Witness Significant Adoption in the global market

Westford USA, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global GCC Industrial Pumps market size is expected to reach USD 13.52 billion by 2030 and exhibit a CAGR of 5.94% in the forecast period (2023−2030), according to Skyquest's latest research report. The growing Water and wastewater treatment, large oil and gas industries, increasing manufacturing and mining industry, and development in infrastructure are fueling the Market's growth.

Government Incentives and Market Trends to Promote the Use of GCC Industrial Pumps

At a global scale, increasing adoption of smart pumps, focus on energy efficiency, growing demand for aftermarket services, adoption of IIoT technology, and shift towards digitalisation are the trends that can help the market improve efficiency and reduce cost and cost enhance performance.

Several government initiatives, such as infrastructure development projects, economic diversification plans, water conservation initiatives, renewable energy initiatives and energy efficiency initiatives, are helping the market to achieve their goals.

Get a sample copy of this report:

https://www.skyquestt.com/sample-request/gcc-industrial-pumps-market

Centrifugal Pump Type Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Centrifugal Pump type dominated the global market owing to its use in water and wastewater treatment, oil and gas, and chemical processing. It is majorly used in water and wastewater treatment for water supply, wastewater collection and treatment processes such as filtration, reverse osmosis and desalination. The GCC region has been investing heavily in water and wastewater infrastructure. For instance, the Saudi Arabian government has invested USD 66 billion in water and wastewater projects to achieve 100% coverage of water supply and 90% coverage of wastewater treatment by 2040.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

https://www.skyquestt.com/report/gcc-industrial-pumps-market

Oil and Gas is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, the Oil and Gas segment is the leading segment due to its various applications in this industry, such as crude oil transfer, water injection, and gas processing. The crude oil transfer application is one of the major uses of industrial pumps in the oil and gas industry. It is used for the transfer of this crude oil from the production wells to the storage tanks and then to the export terminals. According to a report by SkyQuest, the GCC region is expected to add over 9 million metric tons per annum of LNG capacity by 2025, which will drive the demand for industrial pumps for LNG transfer applications.

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

https://www.skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/gcc-industrial-pumps-market

Saudi Arabia is the leading Market for Using Clean Energy

Region-wise, Saudi Arabia is one of the largest growing markets due to the increasing demand for industrial pumps in various industries, such as oil and gas, water and wastewater treatment, and construction. There are several government initiatives that are projected to drive the growth of the GCC industrial pumps market. For example, the Saudi government's Vision 2030 aims to diversify the economy and reduce the country's reliance on oil exports. This is expected to lead to an increase in infrastructure development, which will drive the demand for industrial pumps in the construction sector.

Browse in-depth TOC on " GCC Industrial Pumps Market "

Pages - 242

Tables - 88

Figures - 76

GCC Industrial Pumps Market Report Suggests:

Graco Inc. has launched QUANTM, its latest electric-operated double diaphragm pump that boasts an innovative motor design up to 8X more efficient than traditional pneumatic pumps. With versatile applications, QUANTM is suitable for various industrial and hygienic purposes, including paint manufacturing, water treatment, chemical processing, food and beverage, and pharmaceuticals.

In terms of application, the oil and gas segment dominated due to the various applications in the industry

In terms of type, the centrifugal pump type segment is projected to gain more popularity due to its use in various applications

Saudi Arabia followed by UAE is the leading market and will continue to exhibit dominance in the global market mainly due presence of major market players

GCC Industrial Pumps Market Segmentation:

The global GCC industrial pumps market report is segmented based on pump type, pump capacity, application, and region.

By Pump Type

Centrifugal Pumps

Positive Displacement Pumps

Others

By Pumping Capacity:

Small capacity pumps (<100 GPM)

Medium capacity pumps (100-1000 GPM)

High-capacity pumps (>1000 GPM)

By Application

Oil and Gas

Water and Wastewater

Chemicals

Construction

Power Generation

Others (food and beverage, pharmaceuticals)

By Region

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

Kuwait

Oman

Bahrain

GCC Industrial Pumps Market Major Company Profiles:

Alfa Laval AB

Atlas Copco AB

Baker Hughes Company

Danfoss A/S

Ebara Corporation

Flowserve Corporation

Gardner Denver Holdings Inc.

Grundfos Holding A/S

ITT Inc.

KSB SE & Co. KGaA

National Pump Company

Pentair plc

Ruhrpumpen Group

Schlumberger Limited

SPX Flow Inc.

Sulzer Ltd.

The Weir Group PLC

Wilo SE

Xylem Inc.

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Related Reports in SkyQuest’s Library:

Global Soluble Dietary Fiber Market

Global Geosynthetics Market

Waterborne Coatings market

Global Sodium Alginate Market

Global Blue Ammonia Market

About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: sales@skyquestt.com