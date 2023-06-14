Supply & Demand Chain Executive Names Covenant Logistics as a Recipient of the 2023 Top Supply Chain Projects Award

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the only publication covering the entire global supply chain, named Covenant Logistics Group, Inc as one of the winners of this year’s Top Supply Chain Projects award, which profiles innovative case study-type projects designed to automate, optimize, streamline and improve the supply chain.



“From demand planning and forecasting to implementing the ultimate in warehouse automation, the past 12 months has seen companies within the supply chain and logistics space upgrade, enhance, adopt and adapt in order to achieve greater efficiency along the chain,” says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. “That’s why it’s important today’s supply chains run on collaboration.”

“Companies partnered to implement each other’s software and technology and work smarter, together. And it's these partnerships that have enabled many supply chain organizations to better manage inventory, reduce costs, retain employees, track data and analytics and build resilience for whatever disruptions may lie ahead,” Mayer adds.

“At Covenant, our customer's success is our success, so we start by aligning our goals with our customers. Customers who partner with Covenant for their distribution projects bring us in as a critical part of their team. Having this level of collaboration and trust allows us to design a solution that can meet not only the current needs of the network but also be attentive to our customers' five and ten-year strategic plans and how we will contribute to that vision.” Says Jim Massengill, Senior Vice President of Warehouse Operations.

“Our customers come to us to operate complex distribution channels on their behalf, which means building an operation whose people, processes, and systems are ready to tackle not just customer supply and demand chain challenges for the next three years, but for the next 10 or 15 years as well. Once our operations meet the productivity and execution standards that are needed, our focus turns to our engineering and continuous improvement teams to break down and document all the workflows we interact with or execute to see where we can improve efficiency, streamline, or automate.” Massengill continues.

“Our customers tell us that our operations are viewed as conduits for evaluating the rest of their 3PL network and often their internal processes and workflows. We take that responsibility very seriously and are proud of our ability to execute for our customers and be a crucial part of their success.” Says Nathan Cowart, Vice President of Contract Sales.

Go to https://sdce.me/av7r0h to view the full list of Top Supply Chain Projects winners.

Go to www.SDCExec.com/awards to learn more about upcoming Supply & Demand Chain Executive awards.

About Covenant

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers a portfolio of transportation and logistics services to customers throughout the United States. Primary services include asset-based expedited and dedicated truckload capacity, asset-light warehousing, transportation management, and freight brokerage capabilities. In addition, Transport Enterprise Leasing is an affiliated company providing revenue equipment sales and leasing services to the trucking industry. Covenant's Class A common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "CVLG."

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive and sister publication Food Logistics also operate SCN Summit and Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to www.SDCExec.com to learn more.

Media Contact:

Angie Harrison

+1.423.463.3291

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a0706916-e0a8-4b94-a65d-1e84ca008a11