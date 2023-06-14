Akropolis Group has received international certificates for environmental protection and safe working environment

English Lithuanian

The conformity of the management and processes of Akropolis Group, which manages shopping and entertainment centres in Lithuania and Latvia, to international standards has been confirmed by the awarding of two ISO certificates. The activities carried out by the company - activities of a holding company, real estate development, management and lease, have been awarded environmental protection (ISO 14001) and occupational health and safety (ISO 45001) certificates.



“Our focus on sustainability is constantly growing, and sustainable activities of the company are becoming one of the key priorities and objectives. We are delighted that the obtained ISO certificates demonstrate our company’s conformity to strict standards of quality control and its management, environmental protection, sustainability and safe working environment, which we follow in the provision of services to our business customers and partners in day-to-day activities,” says Nerijus Maknevičius, the CEO of Akropolis Group.

According to him, Akropolis Group’s attention to sustainable activities and reduction of environmental impact is reflected in the implementation of sustainable business initiatives: constant striving for efficient use of energy resources, employees of the company are involved in deciding on matters related to sustainable activities of the company, and 4 out of 5 shopping centres managed by the Group are certified according to the international BREEAM sustainability standard. The shopping centre Akropole Alfa in Riga is going to be certified according to the BREEAM standard this year.

“We understand that sustainability, as well as ensuring the proper environmental protection and safe working environment, is a continuous process, not a finite point. The obtained ISO certificates put an even greater obligation on us to further ensure and monitor the conformity of internal processes to the highest standards in order to be sure that our business processes are appropriate and efficient,” says N. Maknevičius.

Akropolis Group has been certified by SGS Société Générale de Surveillance SA, the certificates have been issued for a period of three years and are valid by 2026. An evaluation audit was carried out in the company before granting the certificates. During the audit, it was verified whether the internal procedures and processes applicable in the company conform to international standards in the management areas under evaluation. The certificates granted cover activities of Akropolis Group, in its own turn, following international standards, the company’s subsidiaries are provided with recommendations on green procurement and other activities.









For more information:



Dominykas Mertinas

Head of Marketing and Communications

AKROPOLIS GROUP, UAB

+370 64027001

dominykas.mertinas@akropolis.lt