COVID-19 Diagnostic Testing Market Size to Surpass US$ 102.1 Billion by 2031 - Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market analysis of the global COVID-19 diagnostic testing market was conducted by Growth Plus Reports in 2022 and is valued at US$ 81.7 billion. The market is expected to hit a revenue CAGR of 2.5% to reach US$ 102.1 billion by 2031.

Analysis of the global market for COVID-19 diagnostic testing indicates that during the forecast period, revenue share is likely to increase significantly. To find out if a person is currently infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which produces COVID-19, COVID-19 diagnostic testing is performed.

Key Takeaways:

The increasing prevalence of Covid-19 is driving the market revenue share.

The government initiatives for an accurate diagnosis of Covid-19 are driving the market demand.

Collaborations among different companies are increasing the market revenue growth rapidly.

COVID-19 Diagnostic Testing Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2022 US$ 81.7 billion Revenue Forecast in 2031 US$ 102.1 billion CAGR 2.5% Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Product & Services, Sample Test, Test Type, End User, And Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa





Competitive Landscape

A list of the companies operating in the global market for COVID-19 diagnostic testing includes:

Danaher

Siemens Healthineers AG

Quidel Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

PerkinElmer Inc.

bioMérieux SA

Market Drivers and Restraints:

The global COVID-19 diagnostic testing market revenue is driven by the rising prevalence of Covid-19, advancements in diagnostic technology, awareness among the population for early detection of disease, and rising government initiatives in precision diagnostics. Furthermore, the increasing R&D activities in the development of a point-of-care detection technique are contributing to the market revenue growth.

However, due to the cost margin pressure on the manufacturer and the limitations such as false positive results, the COVID-19 diagnostic testing market revenue growth is expected to be restrained.

Market Segmentation:

Segmentation By Product & Services

Based on the products & services, the reagents and kits segment dominates the global COVID-19 diagnostic testing market with a significant revenue share. This sizable revenue share is attributed to their vast utilization in Covid-19 testing and is required to perform PCR and antigen tests.

Segmentation By Sample Test

Based on the sample test, the nasopharyngeal swabs segment dominates the global COVID-19 diagnostic testing market with the largest revenue share. The significant revenue share is attributed to their critical component of COVID-19 diagnostic testing as well as nasopharyngeal swabs are considered a gold standard in COVID-19 disease detection.

Segmentation By Test Type

Based on test type, the molecular (PCR) testing segment accounts for the highest revenue share in the global COVID-19 diagnostic testing market due to its accuracy, cost-effectiveness, lesser chances of a false-positive result, high specificity, and sensitivity. Furthermore, the government's reliability on the molecular diagnostic test (PCR) results for an accurate count of COVID-19 patients is resulting in the segment's revenue growth of Covid-19 diagnostic testing and is expected to drive the segment revenue share significantly during the forecast period as well.

Segmentation By Mode

Based on mode, the lab-based segment accounts for the largest market revenue share in the global COVID-19 diagnostic testing market due to its specificity, affordability, and accuracy.

Segmentation By End-User

Based on end-users, the diagnostic center's segment is dominating the global COVID-19 diagnostic testing market with a sizable revenue share. To assist in the diagnosis and management of medical diseases, diagnostic facilities specialize in administering a variety of medical tests, including COVID-19 testing, attributing to the segment's revenue share.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, North America, with the largest revenue share, dominates the global COVID-19 diagnostic testing market. This large share of revenue is attributed to the large population, rising awareness of testing, the prevalence of Covid-19, and well-established healthcare infrastructure.

Report Coverage

Growth Plus Reports carried out extensive market research on the COVID-19 diagnostic testing market globally. We examined the fundamental market characteristics, significant investment opportunities, regional growth patterns, ten-year revenue estimates, competing market players, and mergers and acquisitions.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2021 Base Year – 2022 Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022) MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints Opportunities GLOBAL COVID-19 DIAGNOSTIC TESTING MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT & SERVICES Instruments Reagents & Kits Service GLOBAL COVID-19 DIAGNOSTIC TESTING MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY SAMPLE TYPE Oropharyngeal (OP) Swabs Nasal Swabs Nasopharyngeal (NP) Swabs Blood Others GLOBAL COVID-19 DIAGNOSTIC TESTING MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TEST TYPE Molecular (PCR) Testing Antigen-based Testing Antibody (Serology) Testing Others GLOBAL COVID-19 DIAGNOSTIC TESTING MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY MODE Point-of-Care (PoC) Lab-based GLOBAL COVID-19 DIAGNOSTIC TESTING MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END USER Laboratories Hospitals Diagnostic Centers Others

