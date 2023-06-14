Contents Lab Blue, Producing Webtoon, 'The Division' with Redice Studio

SEOUL, KOREA, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Contents Lab. Blue, a webtoon and web novel production company, recently announced its collaboration with Redice Studio, known for popular works like 'Omniscient Reader' and 'Solo Leveling', to create a new webtoon called 'The Division'.

The Division, an MMOTPS (Massively Multiplayer Online Third-Person Shooter) game, released by Ubisoft in 2016 is a global game enjoyed by 40 million players worldwide. The webtoon is set in New York City in the aftermath of a viral pandemic. The player, a special agent of the Strategic Homeland Division, is tasked with combatting criminal activities to keep public order.

The webtoon is garnering attention as it incorporates a distinct storyline and intriguing elements different from the game. Moving away from the primary settings of New York and Washington, the webtoon unfolds in a new backdrop in Texas and features new characters.

What catches people's attention is that it collaborates with Content Lab Blue, known for creating popular webtoons such as 'Solitary Lady' and 'The Swordmaster's Son', and Redice Studio which produced works such as 'Omniscient Reader' and 'Solo Leveling'. As both companies are recognized for their high-quality works and strong storytelling abilities, it is expected that the existing game fans and new webtoon readers would be satisfied with the webtoon, 'The Division'.

One employee from Contents Lab. Blue said, "We are truly excited about producing the webtoon version of 'The Division', a popular shooting franchise game and in cooperation with Redice Studio, we are committed to delivering a high-quality story that satisfies readers, touches their hearts while providing entertainment."

