Groupe Casino: Proposal to strengthen Casino Guichard Perrachon's equity by up to €1.1 billion

Proposal to strengthen Casino Guichard Perrachon's

equity by up to €1.1 billion

Paris, 14 June 2023

In response to rumors circulating in the press, Groupe Casino wishes to announce that it has received a preliminary letter of intent from Xavier Niel, Matthieu Pigasse and Moez-Alexandre Zouari concerning a proposal to strengthen Casino Guichard Perrachon's equity by up to €1.1 billion, of which €200-300 million would be invested directly by them, with the balance to be subscribed by partners who would be associated with their project (including current creditors wishing to reinvest in capital). This proposal would be accompanied, to the extent necessary, by an adaptation of Casino's existing debt to its capacities and the preservation of its growth potential.

At this stage, this is not a firm offer but a preliminary expression of interest which may not be successful. The Group will study this expression of interest and keep the market informed in the event of any new material elements.

Pursuant to the European Commission's Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055 of 29 June 2016, relating to the technical procedures for the publication and deferral of inside information, this press release was communicated to Casino's authorized distributor for release on 14 June 2023 at 08:30 CET.

