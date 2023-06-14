With 5.77% CAGR, Agricultural Adjuvants Market to Reach USD 4.55 Billion by 2028

Pune, India, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global agricultural adjuvants market size was valued at USD 2.92 billion in 2018 and is projected to hit USD 4.55 billion by the end of 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.77% in the forecast period.

Fortune Business Insights™ foretells the global agricultural adjuvants market to witness exponential growth on account of the creative innovations in the agricultural sector, in their report titled, “Global Agricultural Adjuvants Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis and, Regional Forecast 2023-2028.” For instance, an insecticide-promoting adhesive called TriTek Adjuvant was launched by Brandt on August 2018. This adhesive can be utilized as an alternative against the whitefly vector in crops such as soybeans and kidney beans, and the greening vector in citrus crops.

Agricultural adjuvants are substances added to agricultural chemicals, such as pesticides, herbicides, and fertilizers, to enhance their effectiveness and improve their application. Adjuvants can help improve the performance of these chemicals by increasing their absorption, spreading, and penetration into plant tissues, as well as reducing their drift and evaporation.

List of the companies holding significance in the global agricultural adjuvants market are listed below:

Drexel Chemical

DowDuPont

Helena Agri-Enterprises

Akzo Nobel N.V.

BASF SE

Nufarm

Wilbur-Ellis

Stepan Company

Huntsman Corporation

Clariant AG

The report on the global agricultural adjuvant market is based on information extracted from primary and secondary research methods. It provides a detailed analysis of various factors promoting and restricting the growth of the market. Some of the important players in the market are listed in the report with recent innovations that will help these players invest wisely.



Drift control agents are used to reduce the amount of chemical that drifts away from the targeted area during application. Buffering agents and pH adjusters are used to adjust the pH of the spray solution to optimize the performance of the pesticide.

Adjuvants can be either tank-mixed with the pesticide or added directly to the spray tank. However, the effectiveness of adjuvants can vary depending on the specific pesticide and application conditions, so it is important to choose the right adjuvant for each situation. Additionally, care should be taken to ensure that adjuvants do not negatively impact the environment or human health.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attribute Details Forecast Period 2023-2028 Forecast CAGR 5.77% 2027 Value Projection USD 4.55 Billion Market Size in 2019 USD 2.92 Billion Historical Data 2015-2017 No. of Pages 135 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Type

By Application

By Crop Type

By Geography Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

By Application

By Crop Type

By Geography Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Agricultural Adjuvants Market Growth Drivers Launch of new products having innovations is a key strategy for growth in the market





Accelerating Demand for Crop Production to Drive Market

Adjuvants are chemicals that are capable of missing with pesticides such as tank-mix (pesticide spray mixture) or pesticide product (in-formulation) and improve its efficiency. In this way, the physical property of the spray mixture will be enhanced and crops will be protected better. The major factor boosting the global market for agricultural adjuvants market is the accelerating demand for protecting crops with chemicals. In addition, the rise in awareness about implications of aberrant use of pesticides on the environment may also boost the market during the forecast period, since environmental protection has become a major priority in the last decade. Thus, it is a major factor propelling the demand for agricultural adjuvants in the market.

Agricultural adjuvants are substances or formulations added to pesticides, herbicides, and other agricultural chemicals to enhance their effectiveness and/or reduce their harmful impact on the environment. Adjuvants can improve the penetration of chemicals through plant surfaces, increase their absorption and translocation within plants, and enhance their adhesion to target surfaces.



There are various types of adjuvants, including surfactants, oils, emulsifiers, drift control agents, buffering agents, and pH adjusters. Surfactants are the most commonly used adjuvants and work by reducing the surface tension of water, allowing the pesticide to spread more evenly on the plant surface. Oils are used to improve the penetration of chemicals into plant tissues, while emulsifiers are used to create a stable mixture of oil and water-based formulations.

The rise in population and the need to feed this increasing population is a major factor propelling the demand for more food worldwide. Therefore, increasing agricultural activities will boost the global market for agricultural adjuvants.

However, strict rules related to the manufacturing of adjuvants set by governments may hamper the overall agricultural adjuvants market share. Nevertheless, the rise in investments in research and development of innovative adjuvants is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market in the long run.

South America and Asia Pacific market to Witness Progressive Growth due to Growth of Crop Protection Chemicals Market

The report states North America and Europe as the two dominant regions of the global agricultural adjuvants market and is further anticipated to continue doing so in the forecast period as well. This is owing to the strict regulations on the use of proper and legal pesticides for crop protection in order to ensure no harm to the environment.

On the other hand, the market in Asia Pacific and South America is expected to grow remarkably because of the rise in crop protection chemicals market in the respective regions. Furthermore, the surge in awareness about benefits of adjuvants with spray chemicals among farmers will also bode well for the market in the near future.

Detailed Table of Content

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Overview on Agrochemicals Use Trend – For Key Countries Supply Chain Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Mergers & Acquisitions

5.Global Agricultural Adjuvants Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Activator Adjuvants Utility Adjuvants Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Herbicides Insecticides Fungicides Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Crop Cereals Oilseeds Fruits & Vegetables Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Geography North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of the World



TOC Continued…!

