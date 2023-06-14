Protective Face Mask Industry Anticipated to Hit $19.85 Billion by 2029 | Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the Fortune Business Insights™, the global protective face mask industry growth was valued at USD 23.70 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1% during the forecast period, reaching USD 19.85 billion by 2029.

COVID-19 Impact

Widening Demand-Supply Gap Challenged Stakeholders

The construction and mining sectors have experienced significant disruptions, resulting in a global decline in demand for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). The postponement of manufacturing plants and temporary shutdown of operations has had a negative impact on the business outlook. In addition, the ban on respirator exports has sent shockwaves throughout the world. As a temporary measure to address severe shortages, around 80 countries, as reported by the World Trade Organization (WTO), imposed a ban on respirator exports during the pandemic.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Forecast CAGR 9.1% 2029 Value Projection USD 19.85 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 10.76 Billion Historical Data 2018-2020 No. of Pages 286 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Product

By Usage

By End-use Industry Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Protective Face Mask Industry Growth Drivers 0.5 mm to Lead as it Provides Optimum Performance Increasing Demand from Various End-use Industries to Propel the Product Demand

Major Players Profiled in the Report:

DuPont (U.S.)

Kimberly-Clark Worldwide, Inc. (U.S.)

Cardinal Health (U.S.)

Medicom (Canada)

Ansell Ltd. (Australia)

Alpha ProTech (Canada)

Moldex-Metric (U.S)

Protective Industrial Products, Inc. (U.S.)

RZ Mask (U.S.)

Makrite (Taiwan)

SHIGEMATSU WORKS CO., LTD. (Japan)

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany)

Mallcom (India) Limited (India)

Delta Plus Group (France)

3M (U.S.)

Honeywell International, Inc. (U.S.)

COFRA S.r.l. (Italy)

Uvex Group (Germany)

MSA (U.S.)

Segments



Medical Face Masks to Gain Ground to Prevent Microorganism Cross-Contamination

The market is categorized into three product segments, namely respirators, medical face masks, and others. The medical face mask segment is further divided into sub-segments, which include N-95 respirators, surgical & procedure, and others. The demand for medical face masks is expected to increase due to the need to prevent cross-contamination of microorganisms, resulting in growth of the medical face mask segment.

Disposable Face Masks to Remain Dominant due to Surge in Hospital-acquired Infection

The market is divided into two usage categories, reusable and disposable. With a rise in cases of hospital-acquired infections, stakeholders anticipate that disposable face masks will hold a substantial share in the global market.

Healthcare to Exhibit Stellar Demand with Rising COVID-19 Infection

The market is categorized according to the end-use industry, which includes oil & gas, healthcare, construction, mining, manufacturing, and others. The healthcare segment is expected to experience significant growth due to the widespread impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and an increased emphasis on maintaining workplace health.

Report Coverage

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market size, share, revenue, and volume, offering both quantitative and qualitative assessments for a holistic overview of the market. Primary interviews were conducted to validate assumptions, findings, and prevailing business scenarios. The report also includes secondary resources such as annual reports, press releases, white papers, and journals.

Drivers and Restraints

Bullish Demand for N-95 Respirators Fueled Innovations

The demand for N-95 respirators in both developed and developing economies is expected to drive significant growth in the protective face mask market. Healthcare professionals have increasingly been seeking out these respirators to prevent the spread of COVID-19. As N-95 respirators are capable of filtering out 95% of very small particles, end-users are motivated to purchase them. General and medical professionals, in particular, will continue to seek surgical N95s for protection against COVID-19 infections. Manufacturers will continue to prioritize the production of protective face masks to meet the needs of healthcare facilities.

However, fluctuation in the prices of protective face mask could challenge leading companies gearing to boost their portfolios.

Regional Insights

North America to Witness Investment Galore with Rising Personal Hygiene Awareness

According to industry participants, North America is expected to hold a significant share of the global market due to the high number of COVID-19 cases and a growing customer base. The North American market was valued at USD 9.24 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to continue on a similar trajectory, as there is heightened awareness of personal hygiene. The healthcare and mining sectors, in particular, are expected to be major recipients of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) across the United States and Canada.

The demand for protective face masks in the Asia Pacific region is expected to increase significantly due to the rising needs of the oil & gas, healthcare, and mining sectors. As Asia Pacific has emerged as a major supplier of face masks, stakeholders are expected to expand their reach across countries such as China, India, and Australia. Industry players anticipate that there will be a growing preference for N-95 respirators in order to enhance hygiene.

The European market is expected to experience robust growth as a result of strong government policies aimed at promoting personal hygiene. For example, countries such as the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, and others in Europe have mandated the wearing of face masks in public transportation since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Current trends indicate that major companies will invest in the market to expand their reach.

Competitive Landscape

Leading Players Invest in Collaboration to Bolster Footprint

Prominent players in the industry may consider investing in mergers & acquisitions, product launches, technological advancements, and research and development activities. Additionally, major companies could focus on innovation and expanding their product offerings in the coming period.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Market Trends

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends Key Industry Developments – Acquisition, New Product Launch, Collaboration, etc. Latest Technological Advancement Insights on Regulatory Scenario Porters Five Forces Analysis Value Chain Analysis SWOT Analysis

Qualitative Insights – Impact of COVID-19 on Global Protective Face Mask Market Supply Chain Challenges Steps taken by Government/Companies to overcome this impact Potential opportunities due to COVID-19 outbreak

Global Protective face mask industry Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029 Key Findings / Summary By Product (Value) Medical Face Mask Surgical & Procedure N-95 Respirators Others Respirators Others By Usage (Value) Disposable Reusable By End-use Industry (Value) Healthcare Oil & Gas Mining Construction Manufacturing Others By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

North America Protective face mask industry Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029 Key Findings / Summary By Product (Value) Medical Face Mask Surgical & Procedure N-95 Respirators Others Respirators Others By Usage (Value) Disposable Reusable By End-use Industry (Value) Healthcare Oil & Gas Mining Construction Manufacturing Others By Country (Value) U.S. By End-use Industry Healthcare Oil & Gas Mining Construction Manufacturing Others Canada By End-use Industry Healthcare Oil & Gas Mining Construction Manufacturing Others



TOC Continued...!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

How big is the protective face mask market?

Answer: The global protective face mask industry size was valued at USD 23.70 billion in 2021. The market is projected to grow from USD 10.76 billion in 2022 to USD 19.85 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period

What is the market analysis for face mask?

Answer: The market is projected to grow from USD 10.76 billion in 2022 to USD 19.85 billion by 2029

