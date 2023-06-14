Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Report 2023: Increasing Demand for Biological Therapies

Dublin, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Report 2023-2033 report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Overall world revenue for the pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market will surpass US$145 billion in 2023.
In regard to therapeutic performance and safety characteristics, generic medications are less expensive than their branded counterparts. One of the main factors fueling the demand for generics is the push to lower the rising healthcare expenses. The market entry of various less expensive generic substitutes was made possible by patent expiration. Some of the significant medications whose patents recently expired included Lucentis by Roche, Adasuve by Galen, Perforomist by Mylan, Northera by Lundbeck, and Narcan by Emergent BioSolutions.
Nuclear medicine contract manufacturing also encompasses the development and production of radiopharmaceuticals. Due to recent corporate acquisitions and share offers, interest in the radiopharmaceutical industry has increased. Also, in May 2021, Curium finalized the acquisition of IASON, which aided the firm in growing its service portfolio of life-saving diagnostic solutions and throughout the European market.
This report tells you how the pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market will develop in the next 10 years, and in line with the variations in COVID-19 economic recession and bounce.
Forecasts to 2033 and other analyses reveal commercial prospects
- In addition to revenue forecasting to 2033, the new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.
- You will find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments.
- Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges), cost structure, impact of rising pharmaceutical contract manufacturing prices and recent developments.
Market Dynamics
Market Driving Factors
- Patent Expiry and Increasing Demand for Generic Drugs
- Increasing Investments in Pharmaceutical R&D
- Investments in Advanced Manufacturing Technologies by CDMOs
Market Restraining Factors
- Introduction of Serialization
Market Opportunities
- Increasing Demand for Biological Therapies
- Growth in the Nuclear Medicine Sector
- Growing Demand for Cell and Gene Therapies
Segments Covered in the Report
Services
- Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Services
- Pharmaceutical API Manufacturing Services
- Pharmaceutical FDF Manufacturing Services: Parenteral/Injectable Manufacturing Services, Tablet Manufacturing Services, Capsule Manufacturing Services, Oral Liquid Manufacturing Services, Semi-solid Manufacturing Services, Other Formulation Manufacturing Services
- Drug Development Services
- Lead Identification & Candidate Optimization
- Target Identification & Screening
- Target Validation & Functional Informatics
- Other Services
- Biologics Manufacturing Services
- Biologics API Manufacturing Services
- Biologics FDF Manufacturing Services
Drug Type
- Branded
- Generic
End User
- Big Pharmaceutical Companies
- Small & Medium-sized Pharmaceutical Companies
- Generic Pharmaceutical Companies
- Other End-users
The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market, 2023 to 2033, with a focus on this segment of these companies' operations.
Leading companies and the potential for market growth
- AbbVie Inc.
- Abnova Corporation
- Aenova Group
- Almac Group
- Baxter
- Boehringer Ingelheim International
- Catalent Inc
- Charles River Laboratories
- Evonik Industries
- Fujifilm Holdings Corporation
- Grifols S.A.
- Jubilant Pharmova Limited
- ICON Plc
- IQVIA
- Lonza
- Nipro Pharma Corporation
- Pfizer Inc.
- Piramal Pharma Solutions
- Recipharm AB
- Samsung Biologics
- Siegfried Holding AG
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Vetter Pharma
- WuXi AppTec
Key Topics Covered:
- Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market, by Services, 2023-2033
- Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market, by End-users, 2023-2033
- Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market, by Drug Type, 2023-2033
- Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Analysis by Region, 2023-2033
- North America Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market, 2023-2033
- Europe Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market, 2023-2033
- Asia Pacific Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Analysis
- Latin America Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Analysis
- MEA Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Analysis
- Company Profiles
- Conclusion and Recommendations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/urfkio
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.