Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Report 2023: Increasing Demand for Biological Therapies

Dublin, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Report 2023-2033 report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Overall world revenue for the pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market will surpass US$145 billion in 2023.

In regard to therapeutic performance and safety characteristics, generic medications are less expensive than their branded counterparts. One of the main factors fueling the demand for generics is the push to lower the rising healthcare expenses. The market entry of various less expensive generic substitutes was made possible by patent expiration. Some of the significant medications whose patents recently expired included Lucentis by Roche, Adasuve by Galen, Perforomist by Mylan, Northera by Lundbeck, and Narcan by Emergent BioSolutions.



Nuclear medicine contract manufacturing also encompasses the development and production of radiopharmaceuticals. Due to recent corporate acquisitions and share offers, interest in the radiopharmaceutical industry has increased. Also, in May 2021, Curium finalized the acquisition of IASON, which aided the firm in growing its service portfolio of life-saving diagnostic solutions and throughout the European market.

This report tells you how the pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market will develop in the next 10 years, and in line with the variations in COVID-19 economic recession and bounce.

Forecasts to 2033 and other analyses reveal commercial prospects

In addition to revenue forecasting to 2033, the new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.

You will find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments.

Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges), cost structure, impact of rising pharmaceutical contract manufacturing prices and recent developments.

Market Dynamics

Market Driving Factors

Patent Expiry and Increasing Demand for Generic Drugs

Increasing Investments in Pharmaceutical R&D

Investments in Advanced Manufacturing Technologies by CDMOs

Market Restraining Factors

Introduction of Serialization

Market Opportunities

Increasing Demand for Biological Therapies

Growth in the Nuclear Medicine Sector

Growing Demand for Cell and Gene Therapies

Segments Covered in the Report

Services

Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Services

Pharmaceutical API Manufacturing Services

Pharmaceutical FDF Manufacturing Services: Parenteral/Injectable Manufacturing Services, Tablet Manufacturing Services, Capsule Manufacturing Services, Oral Liquid Manufacturing Services, Semi-solid Manufacturing Services, Other Formulation Manufacturing Services

Drug Development Services

Lead Identification & Candidate Optimization

Target Identification & Screening

Target Validation & Functional Informatics

Other Services

Biologics Manufacturing Services

Biologics API Manufacturing Services

Biologics FDF Manufacturing Services

Drug Type

Branded

Generic

End User

Big Pharmaceutical Companies

Small & Medium-sized Pharmaceutical Companies

Generic Pharmaceutical Companies

Other End-users

The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market, 2023 to 2033, with a focus on this segment of these companies' operations.



Leading companies and the potential for market growth

AbbVie Inc.

Abnova Corporation

Aenova Group

Almac Group

Baxter

Boehringer Ingelheim International

Catalent Inc

Charles River Laboratories

Evonik Industries

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Grifols S.A.

Jubilant Pharmova Limited

ICON Plc

IQVIA

Lonza

Nipro Pharma Corporation

Pfizer Inc.

Piramal Pharma Solutions

Recipharm AB

Samsung Biologics

Siegfried Holding AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Vetter Pharma

WuXi AppTec



Key Topics Covered:

Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market, by Services, 2023-2033

Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market, by End-users, 2023-2033

Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market, by Drug Type, 2023-2033

Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Analysis by Region, 2023-2033

North America Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market, 2023-2033

Europe Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market, 2023-2033

Asia Pacific Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Analysis

Latin America Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Analysis

MEA Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Analysis

Company Profiles

Conclusion and Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/urfkio

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.