Global Large-Scale Natural Refrigerant Heat Pump Market Report 2023: Projected CAGR of 9.3% with Market Forecast to Reach $8.17 Billion in 2027

The global large-scale natural refrigerant heat pump market is expected to grow from $5.20 billion in 2022 to $5.72 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0%. The large-scale natural refrigerant heat pump market is expected to grow to $8.17 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.3%.



Technological innovations are a key trend gaining the popularity in the large-scale natural refrigerant heat pump market. Major companies operating in large-scale natural refrigerant heat pump market are developing new products or new technologies that are renewable and sustainable, for strengthening the demand for the large-scale natural refrigerant heat pump market. For instance, in2021, E.ON SE, a European electric utility company, transformed sewage into a valuable resource, using GEA heat pump technology. E.ON SE had to adjust its way of thinking in order to employ GEA's energy-efficient heat pumps to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the heating provided to a city in Sweden. An inventive strategy for converting waste into useable energy was tested on the water, and it was determined that a sewage plant was the greatest source for heating homes. GEA is a Germany-based technology company that manufactures heat pumps.



In February 2020, EVAPCO, a Canada-based company that specializes in natural refrigerants, acquired Systemes LMP for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, EVAPCO will form a subsidiary, Evapco Systems LMP, to drive CO2 market growth throughout North America and beyond. Systemes LMP is a Canada-based refrigerants systems manufacturer.



North America was the largest region in the large-scale natural refrigerant heat pump market in 2022. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The increasing government initiatives to enhance energy efficiency in the industrial sector are driving the large-scale natural refrigerant heat pump market. To reduce energy use, the governments in various countries are focusing on initiatives that will drive energy efficiency. The large-scale natural refrigerant heat pump is an energy-efficient and sustainable alternative for traditional heat pumps as it utilizes natural refrigerants like hydrocarbons to reduce the harmful environmental impacts.

Major players in the large-scale natural refrigerant heat pump market are Siemens Energy AG, Johnson Controls, Guangdong Phnix Eco-Energy Solution Ltd., Gea Group Aktiengesellschaft, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Man Energy Solutions SE, Star Refrigeration, Emicon, Clade Engineering Systems Ltd., Ago GmbH Energie + Anlagen, Araner, Lync, Skadec GmbH, Bundgaard Refrigeration, Mayekawa Mfg. Co. Ltd., Fenagy A/S, Pure Thermal, TEKO Gesellschaft fur Kaltetechnik MbH, and Enerblue Srl.



Scope

Markets Covered:



1) By Capacity: 20-200 kW; 200-500 kW; 500-1,000 kW; Above 1,000 kW

2) By Refrigerants: Ammonia (R-717); Carbon Dioxide (R-744); Hydrocarbons

3) By End Users: Commercial; Industrial



Countries: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA



Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa



Time series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.



Data segmentations: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $5.72 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $8.17 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.3% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Large-Scale Natural Refrigerant Heat Pump Market Characteristics



3. Large-Scale Natural Refrigerant Heat Pump Market Trends And Strategies



4. Large-Scale Natural Refrigerant Heat Pump Market - Macro Economic Scenario



5. Large-Scale Natural Refrigerant Heat Pump Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Large-Scale Natural Refrigerant Heat Pump Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.2. Global Large-Scale Natural Refrigerant Heat Pump Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion



6. Large-Scale Natural Refrigerant Heat Pump Market Segmentation

7-26. Large-Scale Natural Refrigerant Heat Pump Market Regional And Country Analysis



27. Large-Scale Natural Refrigerant Heat Pump Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles

27.1. Large-Scale Natural Refrigerant Heat Pump Market Competitive Landscape

27.2. Large-Scale Natural Refrigerant Heat Pump Market Company Profiles

27.2.1. Siemens Energy AG

27.2.2. Johnson Controls

27.2.3. Guangdong Phnix Eco-Energy Solution Ltd.

27.2.4. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

27.2.5. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation



28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Large-Scale Natural Refrigerant Heat Pump Market



29. Large-Scale Natural Refrigerant Heat Pump Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis



