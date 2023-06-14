Global Mobility As A Service Market Report 2023, Featuring Profiles of Uber Technologies, SkedGo, Moovit, Moovel and UbiGo Innovation

Dublin, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobility As A Service Global Market Report 2023" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global mobility as a service market is expected to grow from $154.29 billion in 2023 to $181.74 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.8%.The mobility as a service market is expected to reach $351.73 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 17.9%.



Technological innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the mobility as a service market. Major companies operating in the market are developing innovative technologies, such as integrated mobility as a service to sustain their market position. Integrated mobility refers to the collaboration of mobility service providers to provide appropriate transportation options at each route stage. For instance, in August 2021, SUN Mobility, an India-based provider of energy infrastructure and services for electric vehicles (EVs), launched Integrated Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS). This integrated service offering offers consumers an all-inclusive bundle solution that includes electric vehicles and the flexibility of an unlimited swap plan. SUN Mobility hopes to onboard over a million vehicles to its battery-swapping platform by 2025 with the help of this creative MaaS product.



The rise in the adoption of shared mobility around the globe is expected to propel the growth of mobility as a service market. Sharing mobility refers to various ridesharing practices, such as carpooling, vanpooling, bike sharing, and on-demand ride services as an alternative to shuttles, private transit services, fixed-route bus and rail services, and paratransit. Mobility as a service eases shared mobility by bringing in technology and application. For instance, according to McKinsey's 2020 ACES consumer study, more than 60% of consumers would split the cost of a shared-mobility journey with a stranger, if doing so would increase travel time by no more than 15% while lowering the cost. Therefore, the rising adoption of shared mobility will drive mobility as a service market.



Major players in the mobility as a service market are Uber Technologies Inc., SkedGo Pty Ltd., Moovit Inc., Moovel Group GmbH, UbiGo Innovation AB, Citymapper Ltd., Communauto Inc., Lyft Inc., ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Avis Budget Group Inc., Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co. Ltd., Grab Holdings Inc., Hertz Global Holdings Inc., Europcar Mobility Group S.A. and Sixt SE.



1) By Service Type: Ride Hailing; Car Sharing; Micromobility; Bus Sharing; Train Services

2) By Solution Type: Technology Platforms; Payment Engines; Navigation Solutions; Telecom Connectivity Providers; Ticketing Solutions; Insurance Services

3) By Application: iOS; Android; Other Applications

4) By End Use: Personal; Business



Countries: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA



Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa



Time series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.



Data segmentations: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $181.74 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $351.73 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.9% Regions Covered Global



1. Executive Summary



2. Mobility As A Service Market Characteristics



3. Mobility As A Service Market Trends And Strategies



4. Mobility As A Service Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Mobility As A Service Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Mobility As A Service Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Mobility As A Service Market



5. Mobility As A Service Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Mobility As A Service Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.2. Global Mobility As A Service Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion



6. Mobility As A Service Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Mobility As A Service Market, Segmentation By Service Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Ride Hailing

Car Sharing

Micromobility

Bus Sharing

Train Services

6.2. Global Mobility As A Service Market, Segmentation By Solution Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Technology Platforms

Payment Engines

Navigation Solutions

Telecom Connectivity Providers

Ticketing Solutions

Insurance Services

6.3. Global Mobility As A Service Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

iOS

Android

Other Applications

6.4. Global Mobility As A Service Market, Segmentation By End Use, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Personal

Business

7-26. Mobility As A Service Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Mobility As A Service Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Mobility As A Service Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion





27. Mobility As A Service Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles

27.1. Mobility As A Service Market Competitive Landscape

27.2. Mobility As A Service Market Company Profiles

27.2.1. Uber Technologies Inc.

27.2.2. SkedGo Pty Ltd.

27.2.3. Moovit Inc

27.2.4. Moovel Group GmbH

27.2.5. UbiGo Innovation AB



28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Mobility As A Service Market



29. Mobility As A Service Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis



