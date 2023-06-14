Anti-Drone Global Market Report 2023: Growing Demand for Anti-Drone Technology in Critical Infrastructure Protection

Dublin, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anti-Drone Market Report 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



World revenue for the Anti-Drone Market is forecast to surpass US$701 million in 2023.

In recent years, the increasing use of drones has presented a growing security threat worldwide. In response, countries around the world have been developing and implementing anti-drone technologies and regulations to protect critical infrastructure, public safety, and national security. Anti-drone technologies range from detection and tracking systems to jamming technologies, autonomous drones, and other advanced tools that can disable or capture rogue drones. These technologies are being deployed in a wide range of settings, including airports, military bases, government buildings, public spaces, and other critical infrastructure.



Furthermore, international collaboration and joint exercises have played an important role in developing and testing anti-drone technologies and tactics. Allies have been working together to develop comprehensive anti-drone strategies and share knowledge and expertise in this area. As the use of drones continues to increase, it is likely that anti-drone measures will become even more critical in ensuring public safety and protecting national security. It will be important for countries to continue investing in the development of advanced anti-drone technologies and regulations that can address the evolving threats posed by drones. By doing so, countries can effectively combat the potential risks posed by the malicious use of drones and help ensure a safer and more secure future



Key Questions Answered in the Report:

How is the anti-drone market evolving?

What is driving and restraining the anti-drone market?

How will each anti-drone submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2033?

How will the market shares for each anti-drone submarket develop from 2023 to 2033?

What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2023 to 2033?

Will leading anti-drone markets broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual national markets outperform others?

How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2033 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2033?

Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?

What are the anti-drone projects for these leading companies?

How will the industry evolve during the period between 2023 and 2033?

What are the implications of anti-drone projects taking place now and over the next 10 years?

Is there a greater need for product commercialisation to further scale the anti-drone market?

Where is the anti-drone market heading and how can you ensure you are at the forefront of the market?

What are the best investment options for new product and service lines?

What are the key prospects for moving companies into a new growth path and C-suite?

Segments Covered in the Report

Market Segment by Application

Detection, Tracking and Identification

Interdiction

Market Segment by Technology

Electronic System

Laser System

Kinetic System

Market Segment by Platform

Ground-based: Fixed

Ground-based: Mobile

Hand-Held

UAV-based

Market Segment by End-User

Military & Defense

Critical Infrastructure

Commercial & Institutional

Homeland Security

Other End-User

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Overview



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Key Findings

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Market Driving Factors

3.2.1.1 Anti-Drone Technology of Modern Military Defence Strategies

3.2.1.2 Growing Demand for Anti-Drone Technology in Critical Infrastructure Protection

3.2.1.3 Anti-Drone Technology for Environmental Protection

3.2.2 Market Restraining Factors

3.2.2.1 The High Cost of Anti-Drone Technology

3.2.2.2 The Complex Regulatory Landscape for Anti-Drone Technology

3.2.2.3 The Limited Detection Capabilities of Anti-Drone Systems

3.2.3 Market Opportunities

3.2.3.1 Anti-Drone Technology for Critical Infrastructure Protection

3.2.3.2 The Development of More Sophisticated Drone Detection Systems

3.2.3.3 Anti-Drone Technology for Event Security

3.3 COVID-19 Impact Analysis

3.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5 PEST Analysis



4 Anti-Drone Market Analysis by Application



5 Anti-Drone Market Analysis by Technology



6 Anti-Drone Market Analysis by Platform



7 Anti-Drone Market Analysis by End-User



8 Anti-Drone Market Analysis by Region



Company Profiles

Israel Aerospace

Saab

Northrop Grumman

Leonardo

Boeing

Moog

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems

MBDA

Battelle Memorial Institute

Dedrone

Airbus

Advanced Radar Technologies

Blighter Surveillance Systems

DroneShield

Liteye Systems

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l359r5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.