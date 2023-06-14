Germany Industrial Robotics Industry to Grow at a CAGR 34.7% from 2022 to 2027

Chicago, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report Germany Industrial Robotics Market by Type (Traditional, Collaborative Robots), Component, Payload, Application (Handling, Processing), Industry (Automotive, Food & Beverages) and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, RoW) - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets, Germany Industrial Robotics Market to Grow at a CAGR 34.7% from 2022 to 2027.

Growth of the automobile industry is expected to drive demand for industrial robots.

According to the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), Germany is the world’s fifth-largest economy in terms of purchasing power parity (PPP), producing automobiles, precision engineering products, electronic and communications equipment, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and healthcare products. As per the German Mechanical Engineering Industry Association (VDMA), the automotive industry is Germany’s leading sector for industrial robots.

Verband Deutscher Maschinen-und Anlagenbau, the German Engineering Association (VDMA), states that the automotive industry is investing in electric and hybrid drive technologies that require new production processes, particularly in the area of battery production. The production volume of vehicles is expected to increase as exports continue to rise due to the high demand for luxury vehicles globally. The advent of electric and hybrid vehicles and the introduction of collaborative robots in the automotive industry have resulted in growth drivers for automotive production. The second-largest end-use industry of industrial robots in Germany is electrical & electronics. This strong manufacturing sector is expected to fuel the trend of the industrial robotics market in the country.

According to German Trade and Invest (GTAI), high productivity and steady wage levels make Germany an attractive investment location. Since 2005, wages in the manufacturing sector have increased in most European countries. Germany recorded one of the lowest labor cost growth rates (2.1%) in the manufacturing industry within the EU. According to GTAI, Germany is Europe’s leading R&D investment nation. This attracts companies to Germany, thereby increasing the industrial robotics market for industrial robots.

Germany also dominates the industrial and automotive semiconductor market trend with companies like BOSCH (Germany) based in the country. Europe’s most automated country, Germany, has the highest robot density (number of robots installed per 10,000 employees in manufacturing industries). It is also among the first countries to integrate new and upcoming technologies, such as 5G, into automated manufacturing. A total of around 230,000 industrial robots are in use in Germany. In 2020 alone, 22,300 new units were installed. This is the third-highest figure ever achieved, despite the crisis year of 2020. Germany accounts for 33% of Europe’s robot inventory. This means that factories in Germany have around three times as many industrial robots industry in use as in Italy (78,200 units), around five times as many as in France (44,800 units), and ten times as many as in the UK (23,000 units).

Top Key Market Players in Industrial Robotics companies

FANUC Corporation (FANUC (Japan)),

ABB (Switzerland),

Yaskawa Electric (Yaskawa (Japan)),

KUKA (Germany),

Mitsubishi Electric (Japan),

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (Japan),

DENSO (Japan),

Nachi-Fujikoshi (Japan),among others

