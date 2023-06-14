Pediatric Obesity Management Market Size to Hit US$ 4.37 Billion by 2031 | Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market analysis of the global pediatric obesity management market was conducted by Growth Plus Reports in 2022 and is valued at US$ 3.02 billion. The market is expected to hit a revenue CAGR of 4.2% to reach US$ 4.37 billion by 2031.

Analysis of the global market for pediatric obesity management indicates that during the forecast period, revenue share is likely to increase significantly. Therapeutics for pediatric obesity management include drugs or dietary additions that are used to treat childhood and adolescent obesity.

Key Takeaways:

The increasing number of children with obesity is driving the market revenue share.

The rising risks of diabetes and other cardiovascular disease is driving the market demand.

The demand for precise drug treatment is increasing the market revenue growth rapidly.

Pediatric Obesity Management Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2022 US$ 3.02 billion Revenue Forecast in 2031 US$ 4.37 billion CAGR 4.2% Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Type, Gender, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa





Recent Development in the Pediatric Obesity Management Market:

In December 2022, Novo Nordisk's semaglutide (Wegovy) was given FDA approval to treat obesity in children patients 12 years of age and older.

In June 2022, For individuals with obesity who are of 12 years or older, the FDA authorized a new indication for phentermine and topiramate extended-release capsules (brand name Qsymia).

Competitive Landscape

A list of the companies operating in the global market for pediatric obesity management includes:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

AstraZeneca

Herbalife Ltd

Apollo Endosurgery

Market Drivers and Restraints:

The global pediatric obesity management market revenue is driven by the increasing measures to control childhood obesity, the demand for an effective treatment option, and the introduction of novel products in the market for curing pediatric obesity.

However, due to the unawareness of the information and high costs of treatment, the pediatric obesity management market revenue growth is expected to be restrained.

Market Segmentation:

Based on types, the global pediatric obesity management market is segmented into medication and supplements.

The medication segment is further sub-segmented into lipase inhibitors, anorectics, serotonin receptor agonists, incretin mimetics, and melanocortin 4 (MC4) receptor agonists.

Based on distribution channels, the global hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies.

Segmentation By Type

Based on the types, the medication segment dominates the global pediatric obesity management market with the largest revenue share. This sizable share of revenue is attributed to several drugs, including orlistat (Lipase inhibitor), liraglutide (incretin mimetics), and phentermine/topiramate (Anorectics), which are the most common types of treatment options. Furthermore, the global pediatric obesity management market revenue is also accelerated by their effective results as a health supplement and negative side effects.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, North America, with the largest revenue share, dominates the global pediatric obesity management market. This large share of revenue is attributed to the sophisticated healthcare infrastructure with substantial public support for healthcare initiatives and expenditures in R&D.

Report Coverage

Global market research on the pediatric obesity management market was done in-depth by Growth Plus Reports. We looked at the core market traits, noteworthy investment prospects, regional growth trends, ten-year revenue projections, rival market participants, and mergers and acquisitions.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2021 Base Year – 2022 Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022) Regulatory Landscape Reimbursement Scenario Epidemiology and Patient Population MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL PEDIATRIC OBESITY MANAGEMENT MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TYPE Medication Lipase Inhibitors Anorectics Serotonin Receptor Agonist Incretin Mimetics Melanocortin 4 (MC4) Receptor Agonists Supplements GLOBAL PEDIATRIC OBESITY MANAGEMENT MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

PEDIATRIC OBESITY MANAGEMENT MARKET TOC

