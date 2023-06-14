Global Casinos Market Report 2023: Evolution of Gambling: From Cards to Cryptocurrency Gambling

Dublin, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Casinos - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Casinos estimated at US$157.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$224.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Gambling Machines, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.9% CAGR and reach US$108.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Gaming Tables segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $72 Billion, While Asia-Pacific is Forecast to Grow at 5.2% CAGR
The Casinos market in the U.S. is estimated at US$72 Billion in the year 2022. Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$84.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Canada and Europe, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 4.0% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|425
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$157.5 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$224.1 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- World Market Trajectories
- Younger Gamblers are More Willing to Return to Casinos in Post Lockdown Scenario: Percentage (%) of People Willing to Gamble at Casinos Post Lockdowns
- Casino Operators Strategize to Attract Customers in the Post-Pandemic Era
- Evolution of Gambling: From Cards to Cryptocurrency Gambling
- Types of Games Offered in Casinos
- Table Games
- Wheel of Fortune
- Video Poker
- Slot Machines
- Bingo
- Global Casino Market: Prospects and Outlook
- Offline Casinos Lead, Online Casino Gaming Poised for High Growth
- Regional Market Overview
- Casinos - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)
- Recent Market Activity
- World Brands
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Online Casinos Propel Growth Prospects in Overall Casinos Market
- Increasing Internet Penetration Drives Growth in Online Casino Gaming Market: Number of Internet Users (in Million) and Percentage Penetration Rate (%) by Region for 2019
- Gambling Apps Contribute to the Rising Popularity of Online Casinos
- Notable Trends in Online Casino Market
- More Payment Options & Welcome Bonuses
- Slot Streamers Gain Popularity in Online Casinos
- Video Game Themes in Online Slots
- Responsible Gambling Comes to the Fore
- Volatile Slot Machines with High Rewards Grow in Favor
- Cyberattacks Emerge as a Key Concern for Online Casinos
- DDoS Attack: Potent Cyber Threat to Online Casino
- Monumental Advances in Mobile Technology Drive Popularity of Mobile Casinos
- Smartphone Proliferation Presents an Opportunity for Mobile Online Casinos
- Changing Consumer Gambling Habits and Demographics Impact Casinos Market
- Online Casinos Attract Broader Demographics
- Demographic Structure of Online Casino Players: Percentage Breakdown of Frequent Online Casino Visitors by Age Group
- Growing Participation of Women in Casinos
- Relaxation in Gambling Regulations and Legalization of Gambling in Several Nations Augur Well for Casinos
- Gambling Laws in Select Countries
- Cryptocurrency to Play an Increasing Role in the Gambling World
- Social Casinos Market Poised to Make Healthy Gains
- Online Casinos Vs Social Casinos
- Global Social Casinos Market: Breakdown of Revenues
- Global Social Casino Market by Genre
- Slot Machines: A Popular Casino Gambling Activity Worldwide
- Global Slot Machines Market by Product
- A Glance at Select New Table Games Introduced in Brick and Mortar Casinos
- Advancements in Table Games Vital to Improving Customer Experience and Revenue Generation
- Use of Smartwatches for Placing Bets and Improve iGaming Experience Gains Traction
- Casinos Leverage on IoT Analytics to Gain Competitive Edge
- Blockchain Technology Brings in a Revolution
- Casino Trends Poised to Transform Casino Industry in the Future
- Bigger Slot Machines
- Gamification
- Skill-based Games
- In-Play Wagering and Bar Top Gaming
- New Options for Differentiation
- Live & Interactive Gaming
- GPS & RFID for Targeted Advertising
- Technology Innovations Shape the Casino Industry
- Data Analytics Assist in Improving Experience of Casino Gamers
- Growing Investments into VR and AR Technologies
- Artificial Intelligence & Robotics
- Innovative Graphics for New Game Designs
- Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Bring in Cashless Transactions
- Growing Role of Internet and Mobile Technologies
- Chatbots for Customer Support in Online Casinos
- Wearable Technology & Innovative Marketing
- Security and Crime: Key Issues Ranking High on Priority of Casinos
- Physical and Online Casinos Focus on Improving Security of Operations
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
- Casinos Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (
- USA: A Prime Market for Commercial Casinos
- Nevada: The State with Highest Number of Commercial Casinos
- Number of Commercial Casinos in the US by State
- US Casinos Industry: Breakdown of Gross Gaming Revenues of Casinos by State
- Number of Slot Machines and Mobile Gambling Devices in Casinos in Nevada
- Las Vegas Strip: Largest Revenue Generating Commercial Casino Market
- Top Casino Markets in the US
- Surge in Online Casino Gambling in the US
- Online Gambling Market in the US by Type
- Tribal Casinos Remain Equally Important
- Adverse Public Opinion about Gambling: A Major Issue Affecting Casino Industry Prospects
- Gambling and Casino Industry in Canada: Overview
- Canada Gambling Industry Win Trends
- iGaming and Gambling Laws in Canada
- Casinos Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
- Europe Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR) as a Percentage (In %) Share of GDP by Select Countries
- Online Gambling Market in EU-28 by Type of Gambling Activity
- Europe Online Gambling Market by Device
- An Overview of Gambling Regulations in EU
- Casino Market in the UK
- Gambling Participation in the UK: % of Men and Women Engaged in Gambling Activity
- Online Casinos Witness Spectacular Gains and Reach Broader Demographics
- Online Gambling in the UK: % of People Engaging in Online Gambling by Age Group
- Leading Players in the UK Online Gambling Market
- Market Share of Leading Players in the UK Online Casinos Market
- Finland Embraces Online Casino Gaming
- Casinos Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
IV. COMPETITION
