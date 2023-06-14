Global Casinos Market Report 2023: Evolution of Gambling: From Cards to Cryptocurrency Gambling

Dublin, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Casinos - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Casinos estimated at US$157.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$224.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Gambling Machines, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.9% CAGR and reach US$108.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Gaming Tables segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $72 Billion, While Asia-Pacific is Forecast to Grow at 5.2% CAGR



The Casinos market in the U.S. is estimated at US$72 Billion in the year 2022. Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$84.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Canada and Europe, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 4.0% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 151 Featured)-

Codere

Dallmeier Electronic

Casino Secret

Casino Del Tormes

Comercial De Alimentos

Efes Club

Crane Payment Innovations (CPI)

888 Holdings

Bee-Fee

Casino di Venezia Gioco

Casino City Press

cactusmedia publishing

Atresmedia Corporation De Medios De Comunicacion

BroadSpec

Celgene Corporation

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 425 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $157.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $224.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.5% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

World Market Trajectories

Younger Gamblers are More Willing to Return to Casinos in Post Lockdown Scenario: Percentage (%) of People Willing to Gamble at Casinos Post Lockdowns

Casino Operators Strategize to Attract Customers in the Post-Pandemic Era

Evolution of Gambling: From Cards to Cryptocurrency Gambling

Types of Games Offered in Casinos

Table Games Wheel of Fortune Video Poker Slot Machines Bingo

Global Casino Market: Prospects and Outlook

Offline Casinos Lead, Online Casino Gaming Poised for High Growth

Regional Market Overview

Casinos - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Recent Market Activity

World Brands

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Online Casinos Propel Growth Prospects in Overall Casinos Market

Increasing Internet Penetration Drives Growth in Online Casino Gaming Market: Number of Internet Users (in Million) and Percentage Penetration Rate (%) by Region for 2019

Gambling Apps Contribute to the Rising Popularity of Online Casinos

Notable Trends in Online Casino Market

More Payment Options & Welcome Bonuses

Slot Streamers Gain Popularity in Online Casinos

Video Game Themes in Online Slots

Responsible Gambling Comes to the Fore

Volatile Slot Machines with High Rewards Grow in Favor

Cyberattacks Emerge as a Key Concern for Online Casinos

DDoS Attack: Potent Cyber Threat to Online Casino

Monumental Advances in Mobile Technology Drive Popularity of Mobile Casinos

Smartphone Proliferation Presents an Opportunity for Mobile Online Casinos

Changing Consumer Gambling Habits and Demographics Impact Casinos Market

Online Casinos Attract Broader Demographics

Demographic Structure of Online Casino Players: Percentage Breakdown of Frequent Online Casino Visitors by Age Group

Growing Participation of Women in Casinos

Relaxation in Gambling Regulations and Legalization of Gambling in Several Nations Augur Well for Casinos

Gambling Laws in Select Countries

Cryptocurrency to Play an Increasing Role in the Gambling World

Social Casinos Market Poised to Make Healthy Gains

Online Casinos Vs Social Casinos

Global Social Casinos Market: Breakdown of Revenues

Global Social Casino Market by Genre

Slot Machines: A Popular Casino Gambling Activity Worldwide

Global Slot Machines Market by Product

A Glance at Select New Table Games Introduced in Brick and Mortar Casinos

Advancements in Table Games Vital to Improving Customer Experience and Revenue Generation

Use of Smartwatches for Placing Bets and Improve iGaming Experience Gains Traction

Casinos Leverage on IoT Analytics to Gain Competitive Edge

Blockchain Technology Brings in a Revolution

Casino Trends Poised to Transform Casino Industry in the Future Bigger Slot Machines Gamification Skill-based Games In-Play Wagering and Bar Top Gaming

New Options for Differentiation

Live & Interactive Gaming

GPS & RFID for Targeted Advertising

Technology Innovations Shape the Casino Industry

Data Analytics Assist in Improving Experience of Casino Gamers

Growing Investments into VR and AR Technologies

Artificial Intelligence & Robotics

Innovative Graphics for New Game Designs

Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Bring in Cashless Transactions

Growing Role of Internet and Mobile Technologies

Chatbots for Customer Support in Online Casinos

Wearable Technology & Innovative Marketing

Security and Crime: Key Issues Ranking High on Priority of Casinos

Physical and Online Casinos Focus on Improving Security of Operations

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS

Casinos Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (

USA: A Prime Market for Commercial Casinos

Nevada: The State with Highest Number of Commercial Casinos

Number of Commercial Casinos in the US by State

US Casinos Industry: Breakdown of Gross Gaming Revenues of Casinos by State

Number of Slot Machines and Mobile Gambling Devices in Casinos in Nevada

Las Vegas Strip: Largest Revenue Generating Commercial Casino Market

Top Casino Markets in the US

Surge in Online Casino Gambling in the US

Online Gambling Market in the US by Type

Tribal Casinos Remain Equally Important

Adverse Public Opinion about Gambling: A Major Issue Affecting Casino Industry Prospects

Gambling and Casino Industry in Canada: Overview

Canada Gambling Industry Win Trends

iGaming and Gambling Laws in Canada

Casinos Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Europe Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR) as a Percentage (In %) Share of GDP by Select Countries

Online Gambling Market in EU-28 by Type of Gambling Activity

Europe Online Gambling Market by Device

An Overview of Gambling Regulations in EU

Casino Market in the UK

Gambling Participation in the UK: % of Men and Women Engaged in Gambling Activity

Online Casinos Witness Spectacular Gains and Reach Broader Demographics

Online Gambling in the UK: % of People Engaging in Online Gambling by Age Group

Leading Players in the UK Online Gambling Market

Market Share of Leading Players in the UK Online Casinos Market

Finland Embraces Online Casino Gaming

Casinos Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)

IV. COMPETITION



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pb0059

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment