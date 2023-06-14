Advanced Wound Care Devices Global Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $13.8 Billion by 2027 at a 5.1% CAGR

Dublin, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Advanced Wound Care Devices Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global advanced wound care devices market is expected to grow from $10.78 billion in 2022 to $11.40 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. The advanced wound care devices market is expected to reach $13.89 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.1%.

An increasing number of surgeries is expected to propel the growth of the advanced wound care devices market going forward. Surgery refers to the process of treating illnesses or injuries in humans or animals by opening up the body and removing or repairing the affected area. Advanced wound care devices are helpful for patients undergoing surgeries for treating wounds by improving metabolism, and oxygen flow of the patient.

For instance, in February 2022, The American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery (AAFPRS), a US-based world's largest association of facial plastic surgeons, in 2021, 1.4 million surgical and non-surgical procedures were performed, with plastic surgeons performing 600 more procedures than they did in 2020, a 40% increase. The average plastic surgeon performed 320 surgical procedures in 2021, compared with 220 in 2020. Therefore, the increasing number of surgeries is driving the growth of the advanced wound care devices market.



Technological advancement are a key trend gaining popularity in the advanced wound care devices market. Major companies operating in the advanced wound care devices market are adopting new technologies to strengthen their position in the market. For instance, in September 2022, Colzyx Ab, a Sweden-based manufacturer of wound care devices, develops an innovative wound matrix, WOUNDCOM, effector molecules that are bioactive components of the biological host-defense protein human collagen VI.

These have evolved to initiate, stimulate, and control normal physiological wound-healing processes while also exhibiting clear antimicrobial effects. Colzyx effector molecules have both a strong wound-healing effect and a broad-spectrum antimicrobial effect against both normal and multidrug-resistant bacteria. It reduces pain and removes bacteria from the wound.



In December 2021, Essity AB, a Sweden-based global hygiene and health company, acquired Hydrofera LLC for approximately $ 116 million. Through this acquisition, combined resources are expected to strengthen their portfolio in advanced wound care technology and products and contribute to Essity's strategic goal of expanding through acquisitions in Medical Solutions. Hydrofera LLC is a US-based manufacturer of advanced wound care devices.



North America was the largest region in the advanced woundcare devices market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in advanced wound care devices report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the advanced wound care devices market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



Executive Summary:



Advanced Wound Care Devices Global Market Report 2023 provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the market.



This report focuses on advanced wound care devices market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the trends which will be shaping the market over the next ten years and beyond.



Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 50+ geographies.

Understand how the market has been affected by the COVID-19 and how it is responding as the impact of the virus abates.

Assess the Russia - Ukraine war's impact on agriculture, energy and mineral commodity supply and its direct and indirect impact on the market.

Measure the impact of high global inflation on market growth.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market shares.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Description:



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for advanced wound care devices? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The advanced wound care devices market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, and forecasting its development.

The forecasts are made after considering the major factors currently impacting the market. These include:

The impact of sanctions, supply chain disruptions, and altered demand for goods and services due to the Russian Ukraine war, impacting various macro-economic factors and parameters in the Eastern European region and its subsequent effect on global markets.

The impact of higher inflation in many countries and the resulting spike in interest rates.

The continued but declining impact of COVID-19 on supply chains and consumption patterns.

Market segmentations break down the market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the growth trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

The competitive landscape chapter gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

Scope

Markets Covered:



1) By Product: Moist; Antimicrobial; Active

2) By Application: Chronic Wounds; Acute Wounds

3) By End User: Hospitals; Speciality Clinics; Home Healthcare; Other Types



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 275 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $11.4 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $13.89 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.1% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Advanced Wound Care Devices Market Characteristics



3. Advanced Wound Care Devices Market Trends And Strategies



4. Advanced Wound Care Devices Market - Macro Economic Scenario



5. Advanced Wound Care Devices Market Size And Growth



6. Advanced Wound Care Devices Market Segmentation

7. Advanced Wound Care Devices Market Regional And Country Analysis



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

3M

Coloplast Corporation

ConvaTec Group PLC.

Smith & Nephew PLC.

Integra LifeSciences

Organogenesis Holdings Inc.

Medtronic PLC.

MiMedx Group Inc.

Derma Sciences Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Private Limited

Molnlycke Health Care AB

Cardinal Health Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International

URGO Medical

Adynxx Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rloafm

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment